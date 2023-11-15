Kellanova is committed to advancing sustainable and equitable access to food for all with Better Days™ Promise, which includes a refreshed environmental commitment

News provided by

Kellanova

15 Nov, 2023, 09:04 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova, the global snacks-led powerhouse, is reaffirming its multi-pillar commitment to advancing sustainable and equitable access to food, building on commitments established previously by Kellogg Company. Through its Kellanova Better Days™ Promise, its social and environmental strategy, Kellanova is committing to creating better days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9124951-kellanova-better-days-promise/

Continue Reading
Kellanova Better Days™ Promise is committed to advancing sustainable and equitable access to food, creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030
Kellanova Better Days™ Promise is committed to advancing sustainable and equitable access to food, creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030

With a top to bottom global approach, with no change in timeline, we've refreshed our previous commitment and will create better days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Additionally, Kellanova is proud to announce its intention to set near- and long-term company-wide emission reductions in line with science-based net-zero standards with the Science Based Targets initiative, a new environmental commitment.

Kellanova believes doing good for its communities, planet and people is part of what running a good business means. As the name "Kellanova" signals, the company is advancing the legacy built in the previous 117 years as Kellogg Company and is proud to continue the Better Days™ Promise.

Kellanova will continue this journey, aiming to create #BetterDays for 4 billion people by:   

  • Nourishing 1.5 billion people with our foods that deliver nutrients of need by the end of 2030.  
  • Feeding 400 million people facing food insecurity or crisis by the end of 2030. 
  • Nurturing people and planet by creating a climate-positive future, including advancing the wellbeing of 250,000 people in our food chain, from farming communities to processors, prioritizing support for vulnerable groups by the end of 2030.
  • Committing to set company-wide emission reductions in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard by the end of 2050.
  • Valuing ED&I in our workforce by aspiring for gender 50/50 parity at the management level globally and 25% People of Color at the management level in the U.S. by the end of 2025. 
  • And, engaging 2 billion people along our journey by the end of 2030.

"On our journey to becoming Kellanova, we are seizing the opportunity of our new chapter to aim higher, and to have a greater ambition for our role in society. We are more committed than ever before to leading with our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands," said Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kellanova.

"Setting even more aggressive targets for Kellanova's Better Days™ Promise enables us to fulfill our purpose to make a positive impact across our four interconnected areas of wellbeing, hunger, sustainability, and equity, diversity and inclusion. We remain focused on creating a place at the table for everyone." 

Kellanova will report on 2024 progress against these commitments in its Social and Environmental Report, which will be issued in 2025.

Learn more about the changes to the Kellanova Better Days™ Promise and how the company is working to create better days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 at Kellanova.com/BetterDaysPromise and on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®Cheez-It®Pop-Tarts®Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®RXBAR®Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.Kellanova.com for more information.

SOURCE Kellanova

Also from this source

Cheez-It® Goes the Extra Yard for Teachers this College Football Season

Cheez-It® Goes the Extra Yard for Teachers this College Football Season

Creating Better Days for teachers who have stepped up couldn't be cheezier this college football season. Six college football players will tell...
Wish Granted. The MorningStar Farms® Riblets Are Back

Wish Granted. The MorningStar Farms® Riblets Are Back

To all the fast-food rib-loving enthusiasts out there, gone are the days of waiting a whole year to enjoy a saucy sandwich only to say farewell, yet...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.