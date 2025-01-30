Kellanova Recognized on Fortune's 2025 World's Most Admired Companies List

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova is proud to announce its inclusion on Fortune Magazine's prestigious 2025 World's Most Admired Companies list, securing the No. 6 spot in the consumer food products industry. The last time Kellanova was spotlighted with this award was in 2024, securing seventh place in the consumer food products industry. This recognition underscores Kellanova's commitment to excellence, innovation, and social responsibility—values that drive everything we do. We join an elite group of industry leaders, including Nestle, PepsiCo, Mondelez International, General Mills, Danone, Land O' Lakes, Hormel Foods, Kraft Heinz, Conagra Brands, WH Group and Associated British Foods who all share the mission of shaping the future of food.

Fortune's annual World's Most Admired Companies list is a highly anticipated benchmark of corporate reputation and leadership. The list is compiled of the 650 highest-revenue companies from 51 industries across 30 countries. Executives, directors, and analysts within these industries are then invited to evaluate their peers based on nine key attributes of reputation:

Innovation

People management

Use of corporate assets

Social responsibility

Quality of management

Financial soundness

Long-term investment value

Quality of products and services

Global competitiveness

Companies earning a place on this list have demonstrated outstanding performance across these metrics, distinguishing themselves as leaders in their fields. These attributes reflect Kellanova's dedication to creating better days and a brighter future for our consumers, employees, and communities.

"Being named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies is a tremendous honor that reflects the hard work, creativity, and dedication of our global team," said Melissa Howell, Chief Global Human Resources Officer. "We are committed to delivering exceptional products while making a positive impact on the world. This recognition motivates us to continue innovating, investing in our people, and leading with purpose."

We extend our gratitude to the entire Kellanova team and our partners worldwide for making this recognition possible. Here's to creating more moments of pride and progress together.

To learn more about the award visit Fortune.

SOURCE Kellanova