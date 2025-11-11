Keller Freight Solutions Strengthens Multimodal Capabilities Under New President Lars Cleland

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Freight Solutions, a division of Keller Logistics Group, announced an enhanced focus on its multimodal service lines—intermodal, drayage, expedite, flatbed, refrigerated (reefer), and less-than-truckload (LTL), broadening its ability to serve customers with greater flexibility, scalability, and coverage across North America.

The company's renewed investment reinforces its mission to simplify complex supply chains and deliver value-driven, full-service logistics solutions.

Keller Secure Carrier Vetting Process

As Keller Freight Solutions strengthens its multimodal network, it remains deeply committed to service excellence, safety, and freight protection through its Keller Secure™ program, ensuring every shipment is handled with integrity, visibility, and care.

Leading this next phase is President Lars Cleland, who joined Keller Freight Solutions in July 2025. He brings nearly three decades of logistics leadership experience from one of the nation's largest 3PLs, with expertise in sales, operations, and multimodal strategy. His depth of experience and customer-first mindset position Keller Freight Solutions for sustained growth and innovation.

"Our customers are facing more dynamic logistics challenges than ever before," said Cleland. "Keller Freight Solutions is expanding multimodal capabilities to enhance flexibility and create new efficiencies—while maintaining the service and reliability our customers count on."

Under Cleland's leadership, Keller Freight Solutions continues to build on Keller Logistics Group's legacy of responsiveness, reliability, and resourcefulness. The company's strategy helps shippers streamline planning, consolidate partners, and gain end-to-end efficiency.

"Bringing in a leader like Lars signals our commitment to growth and innovation," said Bryan Keller, CEO of Keller Logistics Group. "He understands both the operational side of transportation and the customer perspective. His experience and vision are already elevating Keller Freight Solutions to a new level."

With expanded capabilities in truckload, intermodal, expedite, LTL, and specialized freight, Keller Freight Solutions remains a trusted logistics partner dedicated to service, safety, and secure freight management.

About Keller Freight Solutions

Keller Freight Solutions, a division of Keller Logistics Group, provides comprehensive freight brokerage and logistics services tailored to meet the needs of shippers nationwide. With a growing multimodal network and a customer-first philosophy, Keller Freight Solutions helps businesses move freight smarter, faster, and more efficiently.

About Keller Logistics Group

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, Keller Logistics Group is a privately held, asset-based third-party logistics provider offering transportation, warehousing, packaging, and real estate services through its affiliates: Keller Trucking, Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing, Keller Freight Solutions, and Keller Industrial Properties.

