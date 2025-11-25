Keller Logistics Group Pioneers a New Standard with Its Hybrid YMS/Yard Services Solution

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Logistics Group announced today that it is advancing the future of yard management with YardLink™, its proprietary Yard Management System (YMS) developed from decades of hands-on operational expertise. As per the Gartner® report, "Rising costs, carrier charges, labor constraints, and volatility spur innovation in yard management and related areas." Keller Logistics Group is advancing with its own hybrid approach, uniting yard services and software into one integrated, operations-driven model.

YardLink™ is the YMS built by yard experts, designed to simplify complex yard operations through a practical, data-driven approach. The platform combines real-time visibility, automation, and analytics with Keller's extensive spotting, shuttling, and yard operations network across North America. This hybrid model enables customers to gain efficiency and control of digital technology, backed by Keller's operational precision on the ground.

"With Gartner Inc. recognizing the growing need for yard automation, integration, and AI-enabled systems, we think that Keller's timing is ideal," said Jonathan Wolfrum, President of Keller Trucking. "YardLink bridges the gap between traditional yard operations and modern logistics technology, giving shippers and manufacturers a faster path to optimization."

The company is also pursuing collaboration with EAIGLE, a leader in AI-enabled vision systems, to enhance YardLink's capabilities in automated gate entry, trailer visibility, and dock optimization. A pilot project is being planned to demonstrate measurable improvements in throughput, dwell time reduction, and carrier performance.

"Keller is uniquely positioned to redefine the yard management category," said Bryan Keller, CEO of Keller Logistics Group. "Most competitors are either pure software or pure service. Our hybrid model, where technology is built by the same team that runs the yard—delivers a level of reliability and transparency that software alone can't match."

The company also intends to release a series of thought leadership articles based on Gartner's YMS trends, focusing on AI, WMS/TMS integration, and cost-efficiency through automation.

With YardLink™, Keller Logistics Group reinforces its reputation for being responsive, resourceful, and reliable, bringing innovation and operational excellence together to deliver smarter, more efficient yard operations for today's logistics challenges.

About Keller Logistics Group

Keller Logistics Group is an asset-based 3PL providing trucking through Keller Trucking, dedicated transportation, spotting and shuttling, freight brokerage, warehousing, co-packing, and industrial property solutions. With 45+ years of hands-on operational expertise, Keller delivers reliable, customized logistics for manufacturers, retailers, and distributors nationwide. Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, Keller combines real-world yard and fleet operations with forward-thinking innovation to keep supply chains moving. Learn more at kellerlogistics.com.

Gartner, Market Guide for Yard Management, Simon Tunstall, Rishabh Narang, 27 October 2025

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

