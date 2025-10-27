Keller Trucking Expands into Hopper Solutions with New Ag Division: Rooted in the Heartland, Extending Its Proven Transportation Success into Dry Bulk Markets

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Trucking, a division of Keller Logistics Group, proudly announces its expansion into hopper transportation with the launch of its new Ag Division. This strategic move continues Keller's decades-long record of success in the transportation sector, expanding from truckload and dedicated services into the specialized world of dry bulk and agricultural logistics.

Keller Trucking Ag Solutions

With more than 45 years of operational excellence across dedicated, brokerage, warehousing, and industrial development, Keller Logistics Group is once again extending its reach to meet market demand, this time in the vital dry bulk segment that connects agriculture, renewable energy, food production, and manufacturing.

"Keller has earned its place as a trusted partner across every major mode of freight transportation," said Jonathan Wolfrum, President of Keller Trucking. "Our expansion into hopper freight builds on that legacy. We've proven our ability to execute in dedicated, brokerage, and warehousing, now we're taking that same reliability and responsiveness into agriculture and dry bulk logistics."

The new Keller Ag Division specializes in hauling grain, seed, and feed for agriculture and agriscience customers, while also offering capacity for fertilizer, renewable feedstocks, food ingredients, and industrial dry bulk materials. The division is already servicing leading brands including major agriscience corporations, with new partnerships developing in 2026 across the Midwest's key agricultural and industrial corridors.

"This isn't our first time entering a new market and succeeding," said Bryan Keller, CEO of Keller Logistics Group. "From truckload to brokerage to warehousing, Keller's growth has always been about listening to our customers and delivering solutions that make their operations easier. The Ag Division represents another natural extension of our logistics expertise - and another opportunity to penetrate a growing market that aligns with who we are and where we operate."

From grain elevators and feed mills to renewable energy processors and manufacturing facilities, Keller's hopper fleet combines dedicated driver consistency, advanced in-cab technology, GPS visibility, and flexible scheduling to deliver safe, efficient, and transparent service. Customers gain the advantages of Keller's asset-backed reliability paired with its hallmark responsiveness, a combination that has driven success across every business unit within the organization.

"Our roots are in the heartland," added Keller. "But our reach now extends across every major logistics vertical. Whether it's over-the-road freight, warehousing, brokerage, or now dry bulk transportation, Keller continues to penetrate the markets that matter most to our customers with the same dependable people and process that define us."

The expansion of the Ag Division reinforces Keller Logistics Group's long-term strategy of growth through diversification, data-driven execution, and deep customer relationships, ensuring Keller remains a top-tier, multi-modal logistics partner for manufacturers, distributors, and agribusinesses nationwide.

Media Contact: Chris Moen | Director of Marketing | Keller Logistics Group | [email protected]

About Keller Logistics Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, Keller Logistics Group is a nationally recognized asset-based 3PL providing transportation, warehousing, freight brokerage, and industrial property solutions. Through its subsidiaries, Keller Trucking, Keller Freight Solutions, Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing, and Keller Industrial Properties, Keller delivers responsive, reliable, and resourceful logistics services to customers across the U.S.

Learn more at www.kellerlogistics.com.

SOURCE Keller Logistics Group, Inc.