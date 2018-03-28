Kelley Blue Book Names Honda ‘Best Overall Brand,’ ‘Best Value Brand’ and ‘Most Refined Brand’ in 2018 Brand Image Awards

TORRANCE, Calif., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda was named the "Best Overall Brand" by the experts at Kelley Blue Book, who also recognized Honda as the "Most Refined Brand" and, for the fourth consecutive year, as America's "Best Value Brand."

In naming Honda the "Best Overall Brand" in its 2018 Brand Image Awards, Kelley Blue Book noted that redesigned Honda models in key segments, such as compact and midsize car, have resonated well with consumers, boosting perceptions of the brand. Additionally, strong performances from the Accord, CR-V and Civic elevated Honda even further and contributed to this year's brand win.

The Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards recognize automobile manufacturers' successes in fostering and retaining brand attributes that customers appreciate and pay attention to when considering the purchase of a new vehicle.

