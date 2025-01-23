Kelley O’Hara Launches Post-Soccer Career with Just Women’s Sports Studio Show “Sports Are Fun!”

The new weekly show, O'Hara's first since retiring from professional soccer, is set to debut on February 4 in partnership with Intuit TurboTax.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion Kelley O'Hara and Just Women's Sports (JWS) today announced a new studio show, Sports Are Fun!, launching on February 4 and set to run throughout 2025.

Sports Are Fun!, presented by Intuit TurboTax, will feature O'Hara and co-host Greydy Diaz discussing anything and everything from the world of women's sports alongside a cast of additional co-hosts and guests.

"This is a show that will remind fans why they fell in love with sports," O'Hara said. "That means tapping into all the stories, big or small, that get the group chat going. You'll feel like you're there with us, talking about your favorite games, teams, and athletes."

O'Hara retired from professional soccer in 2024 after a legendary career that included winning two World Cups, an Olympic gold medal, and two NWSL Championships, as well as helping secure equal pay for the US women's national soccer team.

"The next step in the evolution of women's sports is building out a media ecosystem that can keep fans connected around-the-clock," said Just Women's Sports Founder and CEO Haley Rosen. "This show closes the gap when it comes to innovative, personality-driven coverage, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Intuit TurboTax as they make a splash in the women's sports space."

O'Hara and JWS have worked extensively together over the years, first launching the Just Women's Podcast with Kelley O'Hara in 2020. Additional shows include The Players Pod and Fast Friends with Lisa Leslie, as well as the digital series Kelley on the Street and 1v1.

While Sports Are Fun! isn't O'Hara's first foray into media, it marks the official beginning of her second career as a full-time media personality and content creator.

The first episode of Sports Are Fun! will debut February 4th on Just Women's Sports' YouTube page and across all audio platforms.

