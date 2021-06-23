Kelly Georgevich Joins AudioEye as Chief Financial Officer

AudioEye, Inc,, today announced Kelly Georgevich has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Tweet this

With her career focused on SaaS and technology, Kelly was most recently the CFO at e-commerce platform Sticky.io where the company experienced exponential revenue growth while maintaining positive cash flows and profitability. She developed robust financial models for investment banks, venture capitalists, board of directors, and management while managing multiple revenue streams working closely with product and sales. She previously served as Financial Controller at collaboration software platform Fuze and as Finance Manager at Australia Post. Kelly earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa and spent the first seven years of her career in audit at EY in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Melbourne, Australia.

"I am thrilled to join AudioEye with its purpose to help all businesses make themselves digitally accessible with a solution that is simple to implement and affordable," said Georgevich. "I look forward to working with all of the members of this amazing team and growing our organization to empower more people to enjoy the benefits of access to digital technologies."

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping content creators get accessible, and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the loop machine learning accessibility remediations without fundamental changes to website architecture. The Company also provides source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com.

