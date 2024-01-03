KELLY RENTZEL NAMED NEW GENERAL COUNSEL FOR LANDSEA HOMES

News provided by

Landsea Homes

03 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Texas Legal Expert Brings Over 20 Years of Experience to Senior Leadership Team

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that Kelly Rentzel has joined the company's senior leadership team as General Counsel.

"We are very pleased to welcome Kelly to Landsea Homes as our new General Counsel," said John Ho, Chief Executive Officer, Landsea Homes. "Her strong ties throughout Texas, breadth of legal and financial services acumen, and deep background in helping companies grow business and expand into new territories will prove beneficial as we continue our strategic growth plans."

Rentzel joins Landsea Homes from First Foundation Inc., a financial services company with two wholly owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank. She served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, working out of their corporate headquarters in Dallas. Prior to joining First Foundation, she was Executive Vice President, General Counsel for Texas Capital Bank, where she began her career as its first in-house lawyer and built an in-house team of six attorneys.

Previously Rentzel worked as a litigator in private practice and as a staff attorney for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Rentzel graduated with honors and a double major from Rice University. She earned her Juris Doctorate from Southern Methodist University, where she has been honored with a Distinguished Alumni Award. Other honors include a President Citation from the Dallas Bar Association, and an Outstanding Public Service and Pro Bono Award from the Texas Lawbook and Association Corporate Counsel. She recently served on the Board of the Dallas Bar Association.

"I am very excited to join one of the fastest growing and forward-thinking public homebuilders in the nation, Landsea Homes," said Rentzel. "I look forward to providing support and contributing to the company's continued success."

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Colorado, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

SOURCE Landsea Homes

News Releases in Similar Topics

