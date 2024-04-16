LANDSEA HOMES LAUNCHES 'LANDSEA ELEMENTS' EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL SERVICES FOR HOMEBUYERS

- Services provide end-to-end support for company's homebuyers

- Landsea Insurance Agency is the newest offering, in addition to existing services, Landsea Mortgage and Landsea Title

DALLAS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today the launch of its Landsea Elements exclusive financial services, which provide end-to-end support for the company's homebuyers.

"Our extensive array of financial services under Landsea Elements was created so that our homebuyers experience consistency throughout the homebuying process by working with knowledgeable and skilled team members every step of the way," said Mike Forsum, President and Chief Operating Officer of Landsea Homes. "With the latest launch of Landsea Insurance Agency, our goal is to help make the process of finding competitive insurance rates as seamless as possible, whether you're buying your first home or your fifth."

Landsea Insurance Agency is the newest offering under Landsea Elements, which will provide homeowners with insurance that is fast, easy and hassle-free. In collaboration with Westwood Insurance Agency, the full-service Landsea Insurance Agency offers a diverse line of products and is part of the company's commitment to providing exclusive services and expert resources that are best suited for individual needs.

By partnering with the nation's top insurance companies and working with each homebuyer's mortgage company, Landsea Insurance Agency provides homeowners with the best insurance coverage at the most competitive prices.

Existing services under Landsea Elements include Landsea Mortgage, powered by NFM Lending, to help buyers find the right financial solution and Landsea Title, which provides buyers with title protection services, ensuring a seamless buying and closing process in the company's Arizona, Florida and Texas markets.

For more information about Landsea Elements, visit: https://landseahomes.com/financial-services/.

For more information about Landsea Insurance Agency, please visit: landseainsuranceagency.com or call (888) 336-0313.

For more information about Landsea Mortgage and Landsea Title, please visit: https://landseahomes.com/mortgage/.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

