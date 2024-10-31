Kelly Trombetta Joins First National Bank as Chief Operational Risk Officer

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced today it has hired Kelly Trombetta as Chief Operational Risk Officer.

Kelly Trombetta

Trombetta is responsible for proactively assessing FNB's operational risk management program and ensuring that appropriate systems and processes are in place to comply with regulatory rules that will apply to the Company as it approaches $50 billion in assets. She joins FNB with more than 25 years of financial services, risk and leadership experience, and reports to FNB's Chief Risk Officer, Thomas Whitesel.

Trombetta earned her bachelor's degree from Grove City College and her Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Information Systems Management from Duquesne University. Still an active supporter of Duquesne, Trombetta serves on the university's Information Systems and Technology Advisory Council. She also supports her community as a member of the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania Women's Leadership Council.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $48 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

