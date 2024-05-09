Kelvin Group and Southfield Capital Announce RD&S' Strategic Acquisition of Dahms Refrigeration Services

GREENWICH, Conn., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Kelvin Group ("Kelvin"), a platform dedicated to building a collaborative group of the largest independent industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services companies in the U.S., has completed the acquisition of Dahms Refrigeration Services ("DRS"), a regional industrial and commercial refrigeration services provider headquartered in Norristown, PA. The acquisition of DRS will be integrated into Kelvin's RD&S business unit and represents Kelvin's eleventh acquisition since partnering with Southfield.

DRS is a refrigeration services provider focused on providing plant service and ongoing maintenance to engine rooms and plant equipment across various sectors, including cold storage warehouses, milk & cheese processing, meat packing, food preparation, dairy product production, poultry services and frozen food production. In addition, DRS offers custom refrigeration and HVAC systems for manufacturing and production facilities.

"With the acquisition of Dahms, we're enhancing our service offerings in the Mid-Atlantic market and reinforcing our position as a leader in the industry," said Harry Gray, CEO of Kelvin Group. "The addition of their skilled employees brings valuable knowledge to the RD&S team, positioning us for even greater success in meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

"This partnership not only marks a new chapter for our team but also opens up exciting opportunities for growth and innovation," said Dan Dahms, former owner of DRS. "By leveraging our years of experience alongside the resources and expertise of RD&S and Kelvin Group, we will now provide even greater value to our clients. I am incredibly excited about the promising future ahead as we embark on this journey together."

Southfield Principal, Chris Grambling, commented on the transaction, "We are excited to join forces with the DRS team. DRS represents RD&S's first acquisition under Kelvin Group and expands our service capabilities, significantly enhancing the value we can provide for our customers in the Mid-Atlantic."

Deerpath Capital Management and Crescent Capital Group provided debt financing. G2 Capital Advisors served as the buy-side advisor to Kelvin. Finn, Dixon & Herling provided legal counsel to Kelvin and Southfield Capital.

About Kelvin Group

Kelvin Group is a leader in the field of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services, process safety management and environmental compliance. Its turnkey solutions provide design/installation and ongoing service and preventative maintenance of world-class mechanical systems for leaders in the food and beverage, cold storage, pharmaceutical, educational, health care, and process industries. Once engaged with customers, it assists business owners achieve mandated health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance standards.

For more information, please visit www.kelvin.cool.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 15 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

