Kemin Biofuels Launches ZyloZyme™ AA for Use in Bioethanol Production

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has added ZyloZyme™ AA, an efficient, high-temperature alpha-amylase for use during liquefaction, to its biofuels enzyme portfolio.

ZyloZyme AA is used in the production of ethanol by fermentation and has yielded favorable results. In a study comparing the use of ZyloZyme AA to conventional alpha-amylase, Kemin's product reduced viscosity while maintaining optimal dextrose equivalents, ethanol production and ethanol-to-solids ratio at a dose of 60 percent less than conventional alpha-amylase.

"We are encouraged by the outcome of this study and the positive results of using ZyloZyme AA in ethanol production," said Brandon Lewis, Ph.D., Senior Technical Services Manager, Kemin Biofuels. "Even at low doses, ZyloZyme AA provides robust liquefaction while maintaining ethanol levels and the ethanol-to-solids ratio. We are excited to start customer trials with ZyloZyme AA and continue showcasing the product's power."

ZyloZyme AA is a specialized enzyme allowing ethanol plants to fine tune the amount of amylase used to break down starch, reduce viscosity and improve production output. The low dose allows flexibility for ethanol plants to optimize their product with a cost-effective alpha-amylase, thereby reducing operating costs.

Kemin applies its technical expertise, Customer Laboratory Services and industry knowledge to provide biofuels producers with a portfolio of antioxidants to improve biodiesel stability, as well as enzymes designed to improve yeast nutrition, lower operating costs and increase plant efficiency. Kemin is committed to delivering innovation, continuing with the newest enzyme in Kemin Biofuels' portfolio, ZyloZyme AA.

Click here to learn more about Kemin Biofuels.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuels and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.



Media Contact:

Penny Woods, Marketing Director, [email protected], 515-419-9134

© Kemin Industries, Inc. and its group of companies 2021. All rights reserved. ® TM Trademarks of Kemin Industries, Inc., U.S.A.

Certain statements, product labeling and claims may differ by geography or as required by government requirements.

SOURCE Kemin Industries

Related Links

http://www.kemin.com

