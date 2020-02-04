Kemin Crop Technologies Names Vince Livengood Regional Sales Manager

Livengood started at Kemin Crop Technologies five years ago as the Technical Services Manager. He worked closely with the sales team to solve growers' pest challenges and managed multiple customer field trials, integrating Kemin's biopesticides and soil amendment into pest and nutrition programs.

A former head grower, Livengood spent the first 20 years of his career in various greenhouses around the United States. He was responsible for all aspects of greenhouse production – from the beginning of the production cycle (plugs and propagation) to retail-ready products such as finished bedding and pots crops.

"Vince's extensive knowledge and expertise in insect and disease management, chemical application techniques, irrigation and environmental controls has been instrumental in the growth of our business unit," said Marsha Bro, General Manager, Kemin Crop Technologies. "Appointing Vince as Regional Sales Manager supports our strategic direction and will strengthen our customer relationships, as well as expand our sales support coverage."

With his new role, Livengood will cover the central and northeast United States with a focus on commercial greenhouses and fruit and vegetable farms. Livengood is based at Kemin's global headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa.

"I am excited to transition to the Kemin Crop Technologies sales team, and I look forward to growing strong relationships with our customers. I'm eager to help solve their production issues with our solutions for their operations, and want to see their businesses thrive and become more profitable," said Livengood.

Livengood is an active contributor to the horticulture industry and speaks at conferences and seminars on various pest management and insect topics. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in horticulture, and is a member of USA Hop Association, AmericanHort and other industry organizations.

