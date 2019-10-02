Kemin Crop Technologies' TetraCURB™ Concentrate and TetraCURB™ Organic Miticides Expand to Insecticides

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Crop Technologies, a business venture of Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has announced that its FIFRA 25(b)-exempt botanical-oil-based contact miticides, TetraCURB™ Concentrate and TetraCURB™ Organic, are now labeled as insecticides for use in controlling a wide range of small, soft-bodied insects – such as aphids and whiteflies – on all crops.

Two-spotted spider mites, aphids and whiteflies are some of the most damaging insects for agricultural and horticultural crops. They are fast-breeding pests that infest indoor and outdoor fruits, vegetables and ornamental plants and damage the leaves, stems and fruits by sucking out plant juice. Such damage affects the quality, growth and yield of the plants, which leads to unmarketable produce and a negative impact on grower profit and farming performance. Kemin Crop Technologies is focused on addressing growers' problems by providing products and solutions that go beyond mites to control other widespread pests, as well.

"We observed in lab studies that treating whitefly and aphid populations with TetraCURB achieved immediate knockdown with 94 to 100 percent control after only one spray application in 24 hours," said Emily Fuerst, R&D Director, Kemin Crop Technologies. "We are extremely pleased to see how well TetraCURB performed on these small, soft-bodied pests and are excited to finally offer growers solutions beyond mite control."

Kemin's line of sustainable pest management solutions, TetraCURB Concentrate and TetraCURB Organic, demonstrates high performance in managing mite and insect populations in greenhouse- and field-grown specialty crops. The insecticides' natural and safe ingredients allow for application without disruption of labor and harvesting activities. These features of TetraCURB have appealed to commercial growers and farmers nationwide who experienced success when rotating Kemin's miticide-insecticides with different modes of action in their integrated pest management programs, which also helped reduce the potential for resistance development.

With the global population expected to reach close to 10 billion people by 2050, Kemin is dedicated to ensuring future generations have access to a healthy, sustainable food supply. Kemin Crop Technologies' environmentally friendly products give the agricultural industry pest control and plant-health technologies rooted in science and driven by demand.

To view a copy of the labels and state registrations for TetraCURB Concentrate and TetraCURB Organic, contact your local sales representative, or click here.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

