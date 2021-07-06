Kemin Equine Presents 2021 EquiSUMMIT™

EquiSUMMIT is a free, premier virtual event that aims to equip horse enthusiasts with education and nutrition tools to unlock gut health and stress solutions for their horses. The inaugural EquiSUMMIT will feature experts from industry and academia tackling important equine health issues such as Leaky Gut Syndrome, insulin resistance and inflammation.

"Gut health is increasingly synonymous with horse health," said Michael Eggleston, Key Account Manager, Kemin Equine. "The gut is extremely connected to other systems within the horse's body and can impact behavior, overall health, immunity and more. In fact, about 70 percent of the immune system resides in the gastrointestinal tract. We also know that – just like in humans and other animals – stress can trigger systemic issues, many of which stem from the GI tract, such as Leaky Gut Syndrome. Together, these two areas represent a key portion of the equine research landscape today."

EquiSUMMIT will offer research-based presentations with live, virtual question-and-answer sessions.

The event's expert lineup and their presentations include:

" Managing Stress Through Functional Nutrition ," Jyme Nichols , Ph.D., Feed Room Chemist Podcast and Director of Nutrition, Bluebonnet Feeds

," , Ph.D., Feed Room Chemist Podcast and Director of Nutrition, Bluebonnet Feeds " Feeding the Senior Horse and Addressing 'Inflammaging,' " Jessica Leatherwood , M.S., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Equine Science, Department of Animal Science at Texas A&M University

" , M.S., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Equine Science, Department of Animal Science at " Hindgut Health: Practical Considerations ," Tania Cubitt , Ph.D., Equine Nutritionist, Performance Horse Nutrition

," , Ph.D., Equine Nutritionist, Performance Horse Nutrition " Equine Metabolic Syndrome (EMS) vs. Equine Cushing's Disease (PPID) ," Dr. Philip Johnson , Professor, Equine – Internal Medicine (BVSc, MS, MRCVS, DACVIM - Large Animal Internal Medicine, DECEIM), University of Missouri

," Dr. , Professor, Equine – Internal Medicine (BVSc, MS, MRCVS, DACVIM - Large Animal Internal Medicine, DECEIM), " A Horse Owner's Guide to Leaky Gut Syndrome ," Bill Vandergrift , Ph.D., International Equine Consulting, Inc.

," , Ph.D., International Equine Consulting, Inc. "Proper Forage Feeding," Stephen Duren , M.S., Ph.D., PAS, Founder, Performance Horse Nutrition

"We're thrilled to bring together a stellar lineup of researchers and equine experts for this two-day virtual program," said Matt Christofferson, Marketing Division Leader, Kemin Equine. "We want to bring approachable science to the horse owner audience and delve into the everyday applications of the latest gut health and stress-related research."

EquiSUMMIT has been approved to offer four continuing education units (CEUs) to members of the American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists (ARPAS).

All sessions are available live on July 9 and 10, as well as on-demand for the duration of July. To register or for more information about EquiSUMMIT, its sponsors and the agenda, visit www.attendequisummit.com.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.



Media Contact:

Emily Claghorn, Marketing Communications Manager, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America, [email protected] | +1 (515) 720-5709

© Kemin Industries, Inc. and its group of companies 2021. All rights reserved. ® TM Trademarks of Kemin Industries, Inc., U.S.A.

Certain statements, product labeling and claims may differ by geography or as required by government requirements.

SOURCE Kemin Industries

Related Links

http://www.kemin.com

