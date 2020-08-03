Kemin Food Technologies - Asia Hires New Head of Innovation and Application Excellence

Dr. Lim has over 15 years of experience in food ingredient application and has actively led product development projects. Prior to joining Kemin, Dr. Lim spent three years working with Sensient Technologies as Technical Director for the Asia Pacific region. He has worked at various multinational food additive and ingredient companies, including Tate & Lyle, Friesland Campina Kievit, International Flavors & Fragrances and CP Kelco.

"It is our pleasure to welcome Keith to the Kemin family," said Michelle Lim, President of Kemin Food Technologies – Asia. "Keith's breadth of knowledge in food additive and ingredient application and his extensive experience will be a great asset to us as we continue to strengthen our technical capabilities and advance the development of shelf-life and food safety solutions to address current and future market needs. I look forward to seeing his expertise accelerate our vision to transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world."

Dr. Lim will manage the overall activities of Kemin Food Technologies' technical and development team across Asia and play a pivotal role in ensuring Kemin continues to deliver innovative solutions to its customers.

Dr. Lim holds a Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Microbiology and a Ph.D. in food science from University of Leeds, United Kingdom.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Media Contact: Joanne Tan, [email protected], +65 6264 1839

