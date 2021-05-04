Kemin Granted U.S. Patent for Treatment of Human Immune Function

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has been granted a United States patent (US 10,912,794) on the use of beta 1,3 glucan for modulating human immune function and treating intestinal inflammation. This new patent joins a previously issued patent (US 9,574,217) on the production of beta-glucan for immune modulation using algae from a proprietary strain of Euglena gracilis, ATCC PTA-123017.

This second patent for Kemin's Euglena gracilis is timely, as both U.S. and global surveys indicate consumers recognize the importance of a strong immune system for overall health and wellness, as well as for maintaining an active, healthy lifestyle.1 Given consumers' interest in their immune health – and algae-enriched foods, beverages and supplements being one of the fastest growing product categories – the beta-glucan in Kemin's BetaVia™ products are ideal for immunity formulations.2 In the functional ingredient market, algae surpassed $800 million in 2018 and is forecasted to grow faster than seven percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2027.3

"After years of research, we have found that certain species and strains of algae possess the ideal composition of bioactive ingredients and essential nutrients that could benefit human health," said Dr. Geoff Horst, founder and inventor of the proprietary Euglena gracilis and R&D Leader, Kemin Industries. "In particular, the Kemin proprietary strain of Euglena gracilis has shown especially robust immune support stemming from its high content of beta 1,3 glucan."

Kemin's BetaVia™ Complete and BetaVia™ Pure ingredients are sourced from proprietary Euglena gracilis algae. BetaVia Complete is nutritionally rich, with a composition of greater than 50 percent beta 1,3 glucan, protein (greater than 15 percent), fatty acids, vitamins, minerals and carotenoids. BetaVia Pure is naturally sourced with more than 95 percent beta 1,3 glucan. BetaVia is made through a patented fermentation process, making both ingredients stand apart from other immune support ingredients on the market.

"Our science and spirit of innovation have driven Kemin to deliver ingredients to support healthier people worldwide," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin Industries. "These patents further support Kemin's efforts to improve human health today and tomorrow."

Kemin continues to invest in the discovery and development of functional ingredients from natural sources around the world. BetaVia is available in key markets globally, with the most recent regulatory approvals in the European Union and Brazil.

Click here to learn more about BetaVia.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuels and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

REFERENCES:

1"Consumer Insights on Dietary Supplements" CRN Consumer Usage Survey, 2019

2"The algae products market is estimated at USD 3.98 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.17 billion by 2023." Reportlinker. April 30, 2018. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-algae-products-market-is-estimated-at-usd-3-98-billion-in-2018-and-is-projected-to-reach-usd-5-17-billion-by-2023--300638275.html [Accessed July 2020]

3"Algae Supplements Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2019 to 2027." Fact. Mr, April 2019. https://www.factmr.com/report/2546/algae-supplements-market [Accessed July 2020]

