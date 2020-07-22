Kemin Human Nutrition and Health Promotes Senior Team Members to New Leadership Roles

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has tapped two of its longtime Kemin Human Nutrition and Health team members for new leadership roles within the global business unit. Joanne Lasrado has been named Sales and Technical Services Director for North America, effective August 3; and Valerie de Bourayne has been appointed Head of Regulatory Affairs, effective September 1.

Lasrado came to Kemin in July 2012 as a regulatory affairs manager for Kemin Human Nutrition and Health. In 2017, Lasrado joined the business unit's leadership team as Director of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance. Last year, she began managing technical services in North America, as well as supporting worldwide coordination for all technical service managers.

Over the past eight years, Lasrado has led a global team overseeing regulatory, scientific and quality assurance support for product innovation, post-launch customer support, scientific substantiation, safety of ingredients, registrations and government-related activities. During her time at Kemin, Lasrado has contributed to patents and peer-reviewed publications and collaborated with global commercial teams to support sales.

de Bourayne started at Kemin as a technical services, quality and regulatory manager for Kemin Human Nutrition and Health in 2004. In 2011, she became the Senior Regulatory Affairs Manager, overseeing the business unit's regulatory affairs in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region, adding Latin America to her purview in 2013.

In her career at Kemin, de Bourayne has managed essential product registrations, including the novel food dossier that resulted in a positive opinion of Kemin's BetaVia™ Complete from the European Food Safety Authority. She has worked closely with teams in Europe and Brazil to support sales, and as regional regulatory affairs leader she has been involved in R&D activities, product development and government-related and trade association activities.

"I am thrilled to have these two team members take on leadership roles in our business unit," said José Piccolotto, President, Kemin Human Nutrition and Health. "Both Joanne and Valerie have led major projects and driven great progress in their current roles, and I am excited to take their expertise in human health and nutrition, and as well as their experience at Kemin, and use it to further expand our reach to better serve consumers and the nutraceutical industry."

Lasrado previously worked as an associate scientist at Iowa State University's Nutrition and Wellness Research Center. Lasrado has a Ph.D. in food toxicology from Purdue University. She earned both her bachelor's degree in microbiology and biochemistry and her master's degree in nutrition and food science from the University of Mumbai.

Prior to joining Kemin, de Bourayne worked in the pharmaceutical industry in the quality assurance regulatory affairs departments of Sanofi Pasteur and Pharma (vaccines) in Buenos Aires. She also worked in quality assurance at one of the Pharmacia & Upjohn plants for nutrition in France. de Bourayne earned her doctorate in Pharmacy from the Universities of Pharmacy of Paris and Limoges with a specialization in Pharmaceutical Industry and Quality Assurance.

Lasrado will continue to be based from Kemin's global headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., and de Bourayne will remain in Paris.

