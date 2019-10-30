Kemin Increases Footprint in Egypt to Globally Manufacture and Distribute Vaccines

DES MOINES, Iowa and CAIRO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer striving to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has announced an increased partnership with ME VAC, an animal vaccine manufacturer based in Cairo, Egypt, to further expand the Kemin portfolio in the global animal vaccination market.

"We believe in the importance of providing healthy and efficient solutions for animals. With a focus on transforming lives and creating a sustainable future, we know that non-antibiotic alternatives are increasingly important to our customers," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin. "Growing our partnership with ME VAC will enhance our ability to have a larger presence in the animal vaccine marketplace and create more innovations by expanding collaborations for R&D projects."

The new agreement increases Kemin's investment and participation with ME VAC, providing Kemin an opportunity to distribute vaccines globally, outside the Arabic-speaking countries in the Middle East. Kemin became a small investor in ME VAC several years ago.

"We are very excited to have Kemin as a trusted partner. This investment will significantly improve our capability to expand globally and drive innovation at a more rapid pace," said Dr. Magdy ElSayed, Chairman and CEO of ME VAC.

Kemin continues to invest in non-antibiotic solutions in the animal health market to support the growing demand to minimize the use of antibiotics in food producing animals. With this investment, Kemin will now have access to a modern vaccine plant with production and R&D capabilities to support future growth.

"As the feed and animal production industries continue to evolve, customers are searching more aggressively for innovation that adds real value," said GS Ramesh, Global Group President, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health. "Kemin continues to be the key driver of global product and technology innovation. This new partnership will further strengthen our capability to quickly scale up new innovation, while maintaining our quality and safety standards for global regulatory requirements."

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

