Kemin Research Leads to FDA Approval of Chromium Propionate for Use in Growing Turkey Diets

News provided by

Kemin Industries

30 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

KemTRACE® Chromium is the only FDA-reviewed source of chromium propionate on the animal nutrition and health market today

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, conducted extensive research that served as the basis for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Veterinary Medicine's approval of the use of chromium propionate as a source of chromium in growing turkey diets. With this approval, chromium propionate is now approved for use in swine, broiler chickens, cattle, horses, and growing turkey diets. KemTRACE® Chromium from Kemin is the only FDA-reviewed source of chromium propionate on the market today and has been fed to millions of animals around the globe.

KemTRACE Chromium is a highly bioavailable, organic source of chromium propionate that helps stabilize insulin receptors in animals, improving glucose utilization and reducing the negative impacts of stress. Every cell in the animal relies on glucose to fuel its function and growth, so maximizing cells' utilization of glucose may result in improved immune response and overall health and performance.

"We are thrilled that the use of chromium propionate in animal diets continues to expand in the U.S. and beyond," said Kristi Krafka, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America. "Kemin has spent decades advancing the nutrition and performance of livestock and poultry through novel feed ingredients and is now able to offer safe, effective KemTRACE Chromium to turkey producers, nutritionists, and veterinarians."

With more than 25 years of research and countless peer-reviewed chromium research studies, Kemin paved the path to establish chromium propionate as safe and efficacious. Published research across many species has shown chromium has the ability to reduce cortisol, which is a hormone secreted in response to stress. The reduction in cortisol during times of stress may decrease negative impacts from stress events, such as extreme heat or cold, diet changes, disease challenges, and more.

"There is a robust and growing body of research demonstrating the utility of chromium propionate supplementation in cattle, swine, broilers, horses, and now, turkeys," said Dr. Jerry Spears, Professor Emeritus, North Carolina State University. "We appreciate the opportunity to continue to partner with Kemin, help bring this new research to the turkey industry, and support advancements in animal health and performance."

Results of a recent study indicate that chromium propionate (KemTRACE Chromium) supplementation can improve turkey performance and is safe when supplemented in turkey diets at five times the minimal concentration, which enhanced insulin sensitivity.1 This study demonstrated:

  • Over an 84-day feeding period, turkeys supplemented with chromium propionate (KemTRACE Chromium) had greater average daily gain and tended to gain more efficiently than controls.
  • Body weights of turkeys supplemented with chromium propionate (KemTRACE Chromium) were heavier than controls by day 84 in studies published in the Journal of Poultry Science.

KemTRACE Chromium is manufactured at Kemin in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. This facility has the Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000, which is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) as a rigorous food safety management system, certified by approved third-party organizations. The certification covers the manufacturing of food ingredients used for further processing and is designed to deliver greater confidence in food, reduce health risks, lower audit costs, improve brand protection, and improve supply chain management.

Click here for more information about utilizing chromium in growing turkey diets or visit the Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America team at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) on January 30 through February 1 in Atlanta at booth #A1825.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel, and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety, and efficacy of food, feed, and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, and the United States.

Media Contact:
Emily Claghorn, Marketing Communications Manager | +1 (515) 720-5709, [email protected]

REFERENCES:
1Spears, J. W., Lloyd, K. E., Flores, K., Krafka, K., Hyda, J., & Grimes, J. L. (2024). Chromium propionate in turkeys: Effect on performance and Animal Safety. Poultry Science, 103(1), 103195. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.psj.2023.103195.

© Kemin Industries, Inc. and its group of companies 2024. All rights reserved. ® TM Trademarks of Kemin Industries, Inc., U.S.A.
Certain statements, product labeling and claims may differ by geography or as required by government requirements.

SOURCE Kemin Industries

Also from this source

João Marcelo Gomes Named President of Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health - EMENA

João Marcelo Gomes Named President of Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health - EMENA

Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world...
Kemin Industries Introduces New Global Tagline: Compelled by Curiosity™

Kemin Industries Introduces New Global Tagline: Compelled by Curiosity™

Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.