Kemin Research Leads to FDA Approval of Chromium Propionate for Use in Growing Turkey Diets

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, conducted extensive research that served as the basis for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Veterinary Medicine's approval of the use of chromium propionate as a source of chromium in growing turkey diets. With this approval, chromium propionate is now approved for use in swine, broiler chickens, cattle, horses, and growing turkey diets. KemTRACE® Chromium from Kemin is the only FDA-reviewed source of chromium propionate on the market today and has been fed to millions of animals around the globe.

KemTRACE Chromium is a highly bioavailable, organic source of chromium propionate that helps stabilize insulin receptors in animals, improving glucose utilization and reducing the negative impacts of stress. Every cell in the animal relies on glucose to fuel its function and growth, so maximizing cells' utilization of glucose may result in improved immune response and overall health and performance.

"We are thrilled that the use of chromium propionate in animal diets continues to expand in the U.S. and beyond," said Kristi Krafka, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America. "Kemin has spent decades advancing the nutrition and performance of livestock and poultry through novel feed ingredients and is now able to offer safe, effective KemTRACE Chromium to turkey producers, nutritionists, and veterinarians."

With more than 25 years of research and countless peer-reviewed chromium research studies, Kemin paved the path to establish chromium propionate as safe and efficacious. Published research across many species has shown chromium has the ability to reduce cortisol, which is a hormone secreted in response to stress. The reduction in cortisol during times of stress may decrease negative impacts from stress events, such as extreme heat or cold, diet changes, disease challenges, and more.

"There is a robust and growing body of research demonstrating the utility of chromium propionate supplementation in cattle, swine, broilers, horses, and now, turkeys," said Dr. Jerry Spears, Professor Emeritus, North Carolina State University. "We appreciate the opportunity to continue to partner with Kemin, help bring this new research to the turkey industry, and support advancements in animal health and performance."

Results of a recent study indicate that chromium propionate (KemTRACE Chromium) supplementation can improve turkey performance and is safe when supplemented in turkey diets at five times the minimal concentration, which enhanced insulin sensitivity.1 This study demonstrated:

Over an 84-day feeding period, turkeys supplemented with chromium propionate (KemTRACE Chromium) had greater average daily gain and tended to gain more efficiently than controls.

Body weights of turkeys supplemented with chromium propionate (KemTRACE Chromium) were heavier than controls by day 84 in studies published in the Journal of Poultry Science.

KemTRACE Chromium is manufactured at Kemin in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. This facility has the Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000, which is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) as a rigorous food safety management system, certified by approved third-party organizations. The certification covers the manufacturing of food ingredients used for further processing and is designed to deliver greater confidence in food, reduce health risks, lower audit costs, improve brand protection, and improve supply chain management.

Click here for more information about utilizing chromium in growing turkey diets or visit the Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America team at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) on January 30 through February 1 in Atlanta at booth #A1825.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel, and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety, and efficacy of food, feed, and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, and the United States.

