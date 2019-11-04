Kemin Industries Opens Innovation and Technology Center in China

ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has opened a new Innovation and Technology Center at its regional headquarters in Zhuhai. The new facility will improve Kemin's capability to develop leading technologies and services to better meet customers' needs.

The new 4,200-square-meter facility is an RMB 100 million investment in Kemin's research and development in China. The center will employ scientists to work in the multiple industries Kemin serves, including human and animal nutrition and health, aquaculture, food technologies, pet food, specialty crop improvement and more.

"This new laboratory will allow Kemin to harness the talent and creative thinking of Chinese scientists and the insights of our customers to develop the technologies they need," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin. "We must take the opportunity to tap into our local customer base to better understand their needs and the challenges they face. Opening a research and development center here prepares us to better meet the growing demands of our industries in the region and increase our global impact."

Over the past 30 years, Kemin has become deeply rooted in China, and has had many achievements in animal nutrition and health in the country, some of which have been expanded globally. Now, the new Innovation and Technology Center allows Kemin to be more responsive to changes in the Chinese market and provide localized products and solutions.

"The Innovation and Technology Center will improve both our research and development capabilities in China and the Customer Laboratory Services we offer. We can now provide a technical training center to our customers as part of this new facility," said Dr. Zhilin Gan, President, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – China.

The Innovation and Technology Center was inaugurated during a ceremony on November 1, which was followed by a conference with key industry leaders and customers. The event addressed topics such as industry challenges and solutions, with attendees gathering to share their views, experiences and thoughts on the dynamics, trends and directions of the industry in the future.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

