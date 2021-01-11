Kemin Industries to Work with CSS to Explore Upcycled Groceries for Sustainable Pet Food Ingredients

CSS is leading the way to reduce food waste by recovering unsold fruits, vegetables and meats to convert into valuable products before they become waste. Kemin Nutrisurance will utilize CSS's patented Harvest to Harvest™ (H2H™) technology that the company introduced – and has perfected – to collect and repurpose recovered food from supermarkets and other food-recovery partners. Together, Kemin and CSS are committed to sustainable solutions to reduce global food waste in a meaningful way. By bringing together Kemin's expertise in science and industry-leading pet food products and CSS's innovative food recovery processes and technologies, Kemin Nutrisurance can produce ingredients that are safe, healthy, tasty and nutritious for pets – and sustainable for the planet.

"Pet parents are increasingly demanding natural and sustainable solutions for their companion animals. We are excited to leverage CSS's innovative grocery recovery and H2H™ technology with our commitment to providing safe and sustainable pet food ingredients that improve pet nutrition, health and wellbeing," said Yannick Riou, President, Kemin Nutrisurance. "Our work together is an exciting step in offering our industry new solutions to address the ever-changing needs of pets and pet parents, backed by our promise that Kemin is Assurance."

"We are thrilled to share with Kemin the commitment to being good stewards of our environment through first-rate science and technology," said Dan Morash, Founder and CEO, CSS. "Kemin's technical expertise and market-leading position will prove invaluable in producing high-quality, consistent products that pet parents can trust. Kemin is the ideal partner to help us achieve this goal."

Kemin and CSS will continue to explore solutions to achieve two goals: reduction in food waste and new and innovative products for pets and pet parents.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

About CSS

CSS, the leader in sustainable food recovery technology, is commercializing its breakthrough Harvest to Harvest™ (H2H™) technology to recover organics from supermarkets and other sources to produce proprietary fertilizer and pet food ingredient products. CSS preserves the "cold chain" to recover food before it is allowed to go to waste and upcycles food for beneficial and productive use. CSS's technology reduces greenhouse gas emissions, provides nutritious, healthy pet food ingredients, and improves the sustainability of the global food supply system.



Media Contacts:

Alberto Muñoz, Marketing Director, [email protected], +1 (515) 559-5147

Mark Bauer, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected], +1 (925) 787-5143

© Kemin Industries, Inc. and its group of companies 2021. All rights reserved. ® TM Trademarks of Kemin Industries, Inc., U.S.A.

Certain statements, product labeling and claims may differ by geography or as required by government requirements.

SOURCE Kemin Industries

Related Links

http://www.kemin.com

