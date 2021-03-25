Kemin Launches Dry Cellulase ZyloCell™ to Support Biofuels Industries' Low-carbon Initiatives

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Biofuels, part of Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has expanded its enzyme portfolio with ZyloCell™, a unique dry cellulase for use in bioethanol plants that breaks down cellulose in corn kernel fiber for a low-carbon fuel source. ZyloCell is a cost-effective alternative to liquid enzyme formulation.

In addition to increased bioethanol production, ZyloCell provides bioethanol producers the following benefits:

12-month stability for longer shelf life without refrigeration

Concentrated for less storage space

Dry powder for easier handling and accurate dosing

Cellulosic ethanol is an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable solution to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector.1

"The biofuels ingredients align with Kemin's focus on sustainably transforming the quality of life by protecting the future of our planet. We are excited to offer this bioethanol solution to the industry," said Penny Woods, Marketing Director, Kemin Biofuels.

"Cellulosic ethanol presents not only a financial opportunity for ethanol producers – the lower carbon fuel may result in a price premium under the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and the federal Renewable Fuel Standard – but it also provides biofuels producers a low-carbon fuel alternative," said John Phillips, Business Manager, Kemin Biofuels.

Kemin uses its technical expertise, extensive testing and industry knowledge to provide biofuels producers with a portfolio of enzymes designed to improve yeast nutrition, lower operating costs and increase plant efficiency, as well as antioxidants to improve biodiesel stability. With Kemin's tailored Customer Laboratory Services, Kemin Biofuels can identify the most efficient application rate of its products for customers.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuels and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.





Media Contact:

Kim Edwards, Product Manager, [email protected], 515 559 5407

