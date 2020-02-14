Kemin Names Lauren Burt Head of Worldwide Communications

Burt joined Kemin in 2016 as Worldwide Communications Manager. Since then, she has successfully implemented various strategic global communication functions to elevate the Kemin brand footprint across multiple disciplines, including corporate communications, public relations, digital and social media. Her work also includes managing global community engagement efforts, such as expanding Kemin's relationship with the United Nations' World Food Programme, the company's largest global community partner.

Mostly recently, Burt led the company through a global rebrand and new corporate vision project in 2019. With her leadership, multiple Kemin teams around the world implemented a new logo and new corporate vision to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services by 2042.

"When Lauren joined the company, she brought expertise in corporate communications and public relations – disciplines we had identified within Kemin that needed strategic focus and dedication," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin Industries. "After leading our large-scale global rebrand and vision project last year, Lauren successfully demonstrated capabilities to enhance and grow the Kemin brand with our teams and external partners. I am thrilled to have her serve in this new capacity."

In this newly created position, Burt will lead worldwide corporate communications for all global internal and external communications at Kemin. This includes developing strategies and tactics to promote the Kemin brand, both internally and externally, along with leadership and employee communications, global community engagement and outreach to various Kemin audiences on multiple platforms. Burt will continue to serve as the global spokesperson for Kemin, and her team will be located at the worldwide headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., and Herentals, Belgium, Kemin's EMENA (Europe, Middle East, North Africa) regional headquarters.

"As Kemin continues to grow rapidly around the world, it is increasingly important to have alignment with our global communications so we can continue to deliver on our promise to customers and engage our employees and communities where we do business," said Haley Stomp, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Kemin Industries. "In her time at Kemin, Lauren has elevated the functionality and importance of corporate communications, and I'm excited to have her on the team as we advance the Kemin global vision to transform the quality of life."

Prior to joining Kemin, Burt was Manager of Corporate Communications at Meredith Corporation and Director of Media & Marketing for the Greater Des Moines Partnership. She also served in the Governor's Office for the State of Iowa after graduating from Iowa State University with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Katie Miner, Worldwide Communications Specialist, katie.miner@kemin.com, +1 515 559 5183

