Kemin Names Leo Xie-Lei President of Kemin AquaScience™

SHANGHAI, Feb. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has appointed Leo Xie-Lei as President of Kemin AquaScience™, the company's global business unit that serves the aquaculture industry with sustainable solutions as it shifts from wild-catch to farmed fish and shrimp. Xie-Lei is succeeding Kemin AquaScience's™ first president, KP Philip, who will continue to lead strategic projects for Kemin Industries.

Kemin AquaScience™ President Leo Xie-Lei

Xie-Lei joined Kemin as chief commercial officer for Kemin AquaScience™ in late 2018. He also served as regional director for China, building the Kemin AquaScience™ business there from the ground up.

"Leo joined Kemin AquaScience™ when it was just beginning, and he has been an asset and a leader in the business since day one," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin. "KP has built a strong foundation for our newest global business unit, and I'm excited to see Leo continue to advance Kemin in the aquaculture industry."

Xie-Lei has spent the last decade in leadership positions in the nutrition and food industry. Prior to joining Kemin, he served as President of Asia Pacific for Royal DSM NV's Food Specialty Business Group. He also held several senior positions with DSM in the Asia Pacific region, Europe and China.

"Being part of the Kemin AquaScience™ team since its launch has been a tremendous experience, and I look forward to continuing our strong momentum as we expand our product portfolio and global reach," said Xie-Lei.

Xie-Lei earned his bachelor's degree from Shanghai University in China and an MBA from RSM Erasmus University in the Netherlands. He is currently based in Shanghai and will continue to lead Kemin AquaScience™ from China.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.



