Kemin Names New Leadership for its Pet Food and Rendering Technologies Business Unit

DES MOINES, Iowa and VERONELLA, Italy, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has appointed Alberto Muñoz as Marketing Director and Nicola Abrate as Operations Director – Palatants and Proteins for Kemin Nutrisurance, the pet food and rendering technologies business unit.

Muñoz began his career at Kemin in 2013 as a marketing intern, and within a year began working full-time as marketing coordinator for the now-divested Kemin Personal Care business unit. Muñoz spent four years in Kemin Personal Care, developing marketing collateral for products and leading several sales team and customer trainings. He played a key role in divesting the business unit and providing post-divestment support to customers. Muñoz transitioned to Kemin Nutrisurance, where he has spent the past two years growing the Health and Nutrition Platform. Recently, he pioneered Kemin's global Specialty Proteins development initiative.

Abrate has spent more than 12 years in the pet food industry. He joined Kemin in 2015 as production manager for Kemin Nutrisurance in Veronella, Italy, and was promoted to operations manager in 2019. Over the last five years, Abrate has led a highly engaged team, particularly in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was able to ensure the safety of Kemin Nutrisurance employees in Italy without any interruption in production.

"Alberto and Nicola have both excelled in their respective areas of focus, and I'm excited to see what they can achieve in their new leadership positions," said Yannick Riou, President, Kemin Nutrisurance. "They have extensive experience at Kemin and in their disciplines, and they've already made significant contributions to our global pet food business. Advancing them into executive roles will help grow our overall business and continue to enhance our service to customers."

Muñoz earned both a bachelor's degree in marketing and entrepreneurial management and a Master of Business Administration from Drake University. He will continue to work from Kemin's worldwide headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, and will report to Riou. Abrate earned his degree in surveying and architecture. With his appointment as Operations Director – Palatants and Proteins, Abrate will lead Kemin Nutrisurance's operations from Italy and will report to David Raveyre, Group President, Kemin Industries.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Media Contact:

Lauren M.G. Burt, Head of Worldwide Communications, [email protected], +1 (515) 559-5589

© Kemin Industries, Inc. and its group of companies 2020. All rights reserved. ® TM Trademarks of Kemin Industries, Inc., U.S.A.

Certain statements, product labeling and claims may differ by geography or as required by government requirements.

SOURCE Kemin Industries

Related Links

http://www.kemin.com

