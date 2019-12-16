Kemin Names Yannick Riou President of Kemin Nutrisurance

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, announced today the appointment of Yannick Riou to President of Kemin Nutrisurance, the pet food and rendering technologies business unit. Riou will take over for David Raveyre, who is now Group President at Kemin Industries, beginning December 16, 2019.

Riou was formerly president of Diana Food. In 1998, he started as a sales manager at Diana and then took on various leadership roles around the globe, serving as Managing Director for SPF in Argentina and Global Sales Director for Diana Petfood, based in France. Before taking over as President of Diana Food, Riou served as General Manager of North America for the company.

"We are thrilled to have Yannick join Kemin, as he brings extensive expertise in the pet food industry to our Nutrisurance team," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin. "David has worked diligently to build our pet food business, and I believe Yannick can use this foundation of success to create an even stronger brand that distinguishes us in the global pet food industry for our innovation, expertise and commitment to science-backed solutions."

Riou, who is fluent in French, English and Spanish, holds a bachelor's degree in biology and master's degrees in food engineering, marketing and international trade in the food industry.

Yannick, a native and current resident of France, will relocate to the Kemin global headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S.A., in June 2020. Until that date, he will lead the business unit from his current location in France.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

