Kemin Nutrisurance Launches PALASURANCE® P Series in North America and Asia Pacific

In the pet food industry, limited-ingredient diets contain a simple list of ingredients, including a single source of animal protein. These diets can present challenges to pet food manufacturers in palatant application. Abby Castillo, Global Palatant Product Manager, Kemin Nutrisurance, explains: "Pet food manufacturers must meet certain requirements for limited-ingredient diets. In order to support claims of a single source of animal protein, pet food manufacturers must apply a palatant specific to that unique protein diet. For example, a lamb-based diet requires a lamb-based palatant. PALASURANCE P Series palatants were designed to provide a plant-based solution that is compatible with all animal proteins while maintaining excellent palatability performance. Analysis of our P Series palatants also proves that meaty flavors and aromas can be generated, even without meat ingredients."

Kemin uses sophisticated gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC/MS) technology to measure and identify palatability drivers at the molecular level in complex pet food and palatant formulations. GC/MS technology leads the Nutrisurance division to flavor discovery that informs its formulation experts in the creation of new palatants, such as the P Series.

"We are proud of the high-quality palatant enhancers we create, and believe that they reflect our technical expertise and commitment to the industry. Our goal is to provide pet treat and food manufacturers with effective and innovative solutions that help them meet performance and label requirements. The PALASURANCE P Series launch is consistent with this objective," said David Raveyre, President, Kemin Nutrisurance.

To support customer application of pet food palatability products, Kemin Nutrisurance offers Technical Support, Customer Laboratory Services and Product Application expertise for additional customer assurance.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer with a focus on improving the quality of life for over 3.8 billion people each day with more than 500 specialty ingredients made for the human and animal health, pet food, nutraceutical, food technology, crop technologies and textile industries.



For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offers product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately-held, family-owned and operated company with more than 2,500 employees globally and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

