Kemin Nutrisurance Launches PALTEVA™ Natural Palatants

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Nutrisurance, the pet food and rendering technologies business unit of Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world's population, has launched PALTEVA™, a line of natural flavor enhancers for dog food.

Pet owners are following the trend of their own diets and are increasingly interested in natural and clean-label pet foods. North American and European pet food launches with a natural claim are growing—the Compound Annual Growth Rate from 2013 to 2018 was at least 20 percent in both regions.1

To help manufacturers meet the increased demand for natural pet food, Kemin's new PALTEVA palatants provide super-premium flavor with formulations containing only natural ingredients and preservatives.

"Most palatants are protected from microbial contamination with synthetic preservatives," said Abby Castillo, Global Palatants Product Manager, Kemin Nutrisurance. "Without natural alternatives, some natural palatants aren't protected at all. This inhibits their performance before the pet food product even reaches customers. The PALTEVA line is different; it provides natural flavor with natural microbial protection."

PALTEVA natural palatants join Kemin's existing portfolio of natural products that support the pet food and rendering industries, including antioxidants, palatants and food safety and health and nutrition products.

Kemin's team of scientists and application equipment engineers partner with customers throughout the pet food manufacturing process to provide technical advice, vendor assurance and lab testing. To learn more about PALTEVA natural palatants, visit www.kemin.com/palteva.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Media Contact:

Scott Bis, Vice President of Marketing, Kemin Nutrisurance, scott.bis@kemin.com, 515-559-5146

REFERENCES:

1Innova Database, 2019.

© Kemin Industries, Inc. and its group of companies 2019. All rights reserved. ® ™ Trademarks of Kemin Industries, Inc., U.S.A.

Certain statements, product labeling and claims may differ by geography or as required by government requirements.

SOURCE Kemin Industries

Related Links

https://www.kemin.com

