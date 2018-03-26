Kemin Releases Scientific Study on the Importance of Raw Material Variability When Assessing the Efficacy of Feed Enzymes

With about 40 percent of European wheat being used for animal feed, this dietary component has a major impact on European animal production. The presence of non-starch polysaccharides (NSP) in wheat, however, poses a constant challenge to nutritionists, as many anti-nutritional effects are associated with the NSP fraction of wheat. To counter these anti-nutritional effects and to improve nutrient digestibility and animal performance, KEMZYME® Plus was added to the diet as an NSP-degrading enzyme in this study.

The interaction between NSP-degrading enzymes and the NSP-profile of wheat is complex. To further support the animal feed industry, Kemin has investigated the relationship between the concentration of NSP in wheat and the efficacy of NSP-degrading enzymes. The study demonstrated that NSP-degrading enzymes were most effective in a diet high in NSP. In a first trial—a broiler digestibility trial—the addition of NSP-degrading enzymes resulted in significantly decreased viscosity in the ileum with all diets (low and high NSP). The addition of NSP-degrading enzymes in the high-NSP diet also resulted in a significant increase in nutrient digestibility and apparent metabolizable energy (AMEn). In a second trial —a broiler performance trial—these findings were confirmed. The biggest contribution of NSP-degrading enzymes was observed in the high-NSP diet. The addition of NSP-degrading enzymes significantly improved the body weight and feed conversion ratio of the birds.

The study thus demonstrates that the effect of enzyme addition is related to the NSP concentration of the diets, and it highlights the importance of the NSP concentration in cereals when evaluating feed enzymes.

To serve the feed industry, Kemin continues to offer sound scientific research and unique nutritional solutions, such as KEMZYME, to enhance the utilization of today's complex feeds.

For more information on the benefits of KEMZYME Plus, which is available in Europe and the Middle Eastern region, or any of the KEMZYME solutions, contact your Kemin representative.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin (www.kemin.com) has been dedicated to using applied science to improve quality of life for over half a century. As a global company touching 3.8 billion people every day with its products, Kemin is committed to improving the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products to feed a growing population and be a resource for others in need.

Committed to feed and food safety, Kemin maintains top-of-the-line manufacturing facilities where over 500 specialty ingredients are made for humans and animals in the global feed and food industries, as well as the health, nutrition and beauty markets. The company provides product solutions and options to customers in more than 120 countries.

A privately held, family-owned and operated company, Kemin has more than 2,500 global employees and operates in 90 countries including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Media Contact:

Lauren M.G. Burt, Worldwide Communications Manager, lauren.burt@kemin.com, +1 (515) 559-5598

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kemin-releases-scientific-study-on-the-importance-of-raw-material-variability-when-assessing-the-efficacy-of-feed-enzymes-300619028.html

SOURCE Kemin Industries

Related Links

http://www.kemin.com

