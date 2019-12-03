Kemin to Feature its New Clean-Label Protein Solutions at Fi Europe 2019

PARIS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, will highlight its complete line of shelf-life and food safety solutions for meat, poultry and fish, including its two newest products – NaturCEASE™ Dry and BactoCEASE® NV OR Liquid – during the 2019 Food Ingredients Europe (Fi Europe) show in Paris today through Thursday, December 5.

Experts from the Kemin Food Technologies team in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region will be available at Booth 6N90 to discuss Kemin's latest solutions to help manufacturers of meat, poultry and fish products achieve cleaner, clearer and simpler labels.

"Fi Europe is a great opportunity for meat, poultry and fish manufacturers to discover how they can better meet consumers' growing demand for clean-label ingredients and transparency," said Kelly De Vadder, Marketing Manager, Kemin Food Technologies – EMEA.

At Fi Europe, Kemin will be sharing its "one-stop shop" portfolio for protein manufacturers. Its complete line of food safety and shelf-life solutions includes:

NaturCEASE Dry : An all-in-one clean-label solution to preserve meat flavour, colour and safety, NaturCEASE Dry controls spoilage bacteria while maintaining the bright red colour and fresh flavour of processed meat products.

An all-in-one clean-label solution to preserve meat flavour, colour and safety, NaturCEASE Dry controls spoilage bacteria while maintaining the bright red colour and fresh flavour of processed meat products. BactoCEASE NV: Kemin's food safety ingredient for meat, poultry, fish and deli salads consists of buffered vinegar, which extends shelf life while offering a balanced flavour profile. BactoCEASE NV is available in both liquid and dry form, as well as an organic version.

Kemin's food safety ingredient for meat, poultry, fish and deli salads consists of buffered vinegar, which extends shelf life while offering a balanced flavour profile. BactoCEASE NV is available in both liquid and dry form, as well as an organic version. NaturFORT™: A combination of rosemary and green tea extract in this natural blend preserves meat's taste, colour and freshness while enhancing its flavour profile and extending its shelf life.

Kemin experts help manufacturers maintain safety and freshness in a variety of food applications while supporting clean-label market trends, and they will be at Fi Europe to share their services and solutions.

"Our Customer Laboratory Services (CLS) team will be at the show to provide on-site training on oxidative and microbiological evaluation parameters to safeguard freshness and safety of meat, fish and poultry products," said Anja Verbiest, CLS and Quality Assurance Manager, Kemin Food Technologies – EMEA. "The team will also provide in-depth explanation on how NaturCEASE Dry protects the entire meat matrix with one solution."

Visit Kemin Food Technologies at Booth 6N90 at Fi Europe to learn more, or click here for more information.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Media Contact:

Kelly De Vadder, kelly.devadder@kemin.com, +32.14.28.36.64

© Kemin Industries, Inc. and its group of companies 2019. All rights reserved. ® TM Trademarks of Kemin Industries, Inc., U.S.A. Certain statements, product labeling and claims may differ by geography or as required by government requirements.



SOURCE Kemin Industries

Related Links

http://www.kemin.com

