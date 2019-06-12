Kemin to Highlight Innovative Engineering Technologies in millSMART™ Programme at VICTAM International 2019

HERENTALS, Belgium, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer focused on improving the quality of life for more than half the world's population, will highlight its Application Engineering Technology Services at VICTAM International 2019 in Cologne, Germany, today through Friday, June 14.

The millSMART™ programme provides products, services and solutions to optimize process control and deliver outstanding productivity, quality and feed safety for customers in the feed processing and storage industry. One of the cornerstones of the programme is Kemin's application engineering technology.

"The essence of the millSMART programme is more than just unique product formulation; it's pairing it with innovative application technology to maximize product distribution, penetration and overall efficacy," said Raf Snoekx, Business Development Manager – Application Engineering Technology, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – EMENA (Europe, Middle East, North Africa).

Kemin offers a total solution, complete with customized equipment, services and training, to ensure its liquid products are optimally utilized to reach desired effectiveness. To achieve this, Kemin has a team of highly qualified experts who design and manufacture tailored application systems. A dedicated team of local service engineers located across the EMENA region oversee installation, on-site training and maintenance. This results in an improved throughput, energy saving, pellet quality and feed yield output.

"The millSMART programme ensures our customers achieve profitable and sustainable operations under all conditions," said Carmen Coetzee, Product Manager – Feed Processing and Feed Safety, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – EMENA.

At VICTAM, the world's largest dedicated event for the animal feed processing industries, Kemin is highlighting its complete millSMART programme, focusing on digitalization and innovative technologies. The team is exhibiting nozzle technology that maximizes product efficacy; a real-time automatic sampler that assists with calibrations and representative sample taking; and a millSMART online demonstration.

Visit Kemin at booth B081 in Hall 6, and learn more about the millSMART programme at Kemin.com.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer with a focus on improving the quality of life for more than 3.8 billion people every day with over 500 specialty ingredients made for the human and animal health, aquaculture, pet food, nutraceutical, food technology, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.



