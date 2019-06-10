Kemin to Showcase its Nutritional Expertise at 22nd European Symposium on Poultry Nutrition

HERENTALS, Belgium, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer focused on improving the quality of life for more than half the world's population, will showcase its nutritional expertise at the 22nd European Symposium on Poultry Nutrition in Gdansk, Poland, today through Thursday, June 13, 2019.

During the 22nd European Symposium on Poultry Nutrition, Kemin scientists and nutritional experts will share recent developments and discoveries in nutrient digestion and absorption, as well as the challenges the industry is facing with Campylobacter.

"Participating in key scientific events, such as the European Symposium on Poultry Nutrition, gives us the opportunity to discuss the latest scientific insights and their application in the industry," said Matias Jansen, Product Manager, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – EMENA (Europe, Middle East and North Africa).

In addition to contributing several posters on LYSOFORTE®, KEMZYME® and Campylobacter solutions to the symposium, Kemin will also demonstrate its expertise on lipids, focusing on the huge variability in nutritional and oxidative quality of fats and oils. Kemin was able to observe this large variability in its unique lipid evaluation test database, which took more than five years to compile. The lipid evaluation test provides customers with a tailored analysis of their fat or oil and its true nutritional value.

The lipid evaluation test is unique to Kemin's Customer Laboratory Services (CLS) team, which offers tailored scientific support through innovative service and profound analysis.

"Our Customer Laboratory has sophisticated lab equipment and advanced protocols to demonstrate the efficiency of our products and programs," said Karen Bierinckx, Product Manager, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – EMENA. "Unique customer analyses, such as the lipid evaluation test, thoroughly evaluate the quality of feed and feed raw materials."

From these tests, the CLS team creates on-demand, tailored, scientific reports with exclusive insight. The CLS scientists can also translate data and know-how from the laboratory environment to production facilities when visiting customers.

At its booth at the European Symposium on Poultry Nutrition, Kemin will offer these analyses to a broader public with lipid evaluation test (LET) boxes for attendees. All those at the symposium who visit the Kemin booth will be offered a free LET box to take home. The LET box contains a lipid sample bottle and sampling instructions.

"The LET box contains instructions on proper lipid sampling and can be shipped for free to Kemin's CLS team for full lipid evaluation," said Bierinckx.

The LET boxes will give symposium attendees the opportunity to receive a detailed report with tailored analysis and the true nutritional value of their fat or oil. Implementation of the true nutritional value of fats and oils allows more precise feed formulation and, consequently, improves the nutritional consistency of a production animals' diet.

Learn more about the unique service offering of Kemin on Kemin.com.

