Kemper Corporation Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Kemper Corporation cybersecurity incident

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Kemper Corporation data breach. The hacker gang ShinyHunters posted alleged Kemper Corporation data on the dark web on April 15, 2026.

What Happened

On or about April 15, 2026, ShinyHunters posted alleged Kemper Corporation files on its dark web site. The hackers claim to have stolen 29 GB of Kemper Corporation data from the company's Salesforce account.

Kemper Corporation has confirmed that it is aware of the cybersecurity incident and has launched an investigation. The company has also notified law enforcement.

Information Exposed

Affected personal data may include internal corporate documents, employee training materials, employee names, email addresses, and Stripe payment logs containing customer names and transaction amounts.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Kemper Corporation may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Kemper Corporation breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Kemper Corporation incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Kemper Corporation

Kemper Corporation is one of the nation's leading specialized insurers. With approximately $12 billion in assets, Kemper provides insurance to individuals, families, and businesses through its Kemper Auto and Kemper Life brands.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

Media and Partnership Inquiries: Use the contact information above to connect with our team regarding interviews, co-counsel opportunities, and referral partnerships.

Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP