Ken Sliter Joins Partner as Director of Client Development - Capital Programs

Capital programs leader brings deep business development and program management expertise to support growing demand across national retail and restaurant portfolios.

DALLAS, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Engineering and Science, Inc. (Partner), announces that Ken Sliter has joined the firm as Director of Client Development – Capital Programs. In this role, Sliter will support the continued growth of Partner's Owners' Representation and Capital Programs practice, leveraging his extensive experience managing large-scale construction and facilities programs for national retail and restaurant portfolios.

Capital programs leader brings expertise to support growing demand across national retail and restaurant portfolios. Post this Ken Sliter Partner Engineering and Science Inc. Headshot

Mr. Sliter brings more than 25 years of experience spanning capital program management, business development, and general contracting, with deep expertise in multi-site capital improvement programs, operational leadership, and client relationship management. Throughout his career, he has partnered with Fortune 500 retailers, restaurant chains, and commercial operators to execute complex, portfolio-wide capex projects, delivering scalable solutions that align operational performance with long-term business objectives.

"We are excited to welcome Ken to Partner," said Bob Geiger, Chief Revenue Officer at Partner. "He brings a strong mix of operational experience, client relationship expertise, and leadership that fits well with what we're building at Partner."

Based in Dallas, Sliter has led geographically dispersed teams managing thousands of projects annually across all 50 states and Puerto Rico. His experience includes oversight of national remodel, maintenance, and refresh programs involving store painting, restroom renovations, HVAC replacements, fire safety systems, lighting upgrades, flooring improvements, and operational refresh initiatives in active retail environments.

Over the course of his career, Sliter has managed large-scale programs for major retailers, restaurant chains, automotive service providers, travel center operators, and convenience store brands nationwide. His leadership experience includes directing teams of more than 20 project managers while overseeing portfolios totaling thousands of projects and hundreds of millions of dollars in cumulative investment.

"The opportunities to grow something and the culture here at Partner really stood out to me," said Sliter. "This was a chance to be part of something meaningful, help build it, and give back at the same time. The timing of everything just felt right, and I didn't want to miss out."

For interviews, quotes, or more information, please contact Erika Haberlen, Head of Marketing for Partner, at 310-765-7286 or [email protected]. To learn more about Partner, visit www.partneresi.com.

About Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.

Partner Engineering and Science Inc. (Partner) is the leading provider of engineering, environmental, energy, and construction consulting for the commercial real estate (CRE) industry. Touching 1 in 5 CRE transactions in the U.S., Partner is widely recognized as the largest and best provider of 3rd party physical due diligence reports, including Phase I Environmental Site Assessments, Property Condition Assessments, Seismic Risk Assessments, Zoning Reports, ALTA Land Title Surveys, and Construction Risk Management. Partner's connectedness to the CRE market gives it an unparalleled view into CRE trends and risk management insights.

Partner also provides a full suite of consulting services to support the entire real estate lifecycle, including Geotechnical Consulting; Building Systems Consulting; Capital Management and Project Implementation Support; Environmental Health & Safety Consulting; Energy, Sustainability & Resilience Consulting; and Site Civil Engineering. With a responsive approach scaled for speed and agility, Partner helps clients manage risk, make smart investments, optimize asset performance, and win at their real estate investment strategies.

Based in Torrance, Calif., Partner has over 1,400 employees in 40 offices around the globe.

SOURCE Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.