Kenall Introduces 'Rest Easy' Patient Room Lighting

MedMaster Pillow™ is available in 2x2 and 2x4 sizes for over-bed applications, with an optional tunable white feature. Its concave lens creates a smooth, natural gradient of light, while optical control aligns with industry standards. Unified Glare Rating (UGR) values range from 10 to 14, well below the threshold of 19 required to achieve points for WELL certification under category L04: Electric Light Glare Control. This design protects visual comfort and supports patient relaxation and clinician accuracy. Integrated modes—ambient, exam, reading and night—provide flexibility throughout the day.

The Pillow™ Slot is a purposefully designed in pairs on either side of the bed to position light sources out of the patient's direct line of sight, offering clean lines and a modern feel to patient room design. Available in 4-foot and 6-foot lengths, its asymmetric distribution delivers uniform, diffuse illumination, reduces sharp shadows during bedside care, and provides a seamless transition between ambient and exam modes without visible compartments. Together, Pillow and Pillow Slot give designers versatile options with a distinct, comforting aesthetic.

Behind the refined form is robust performance. IP64 and NSF2 listings support infection control protocols in healthcare settings. Tool-less, room-side access pins and quick-release torsion springs simplify service, reduce downtime and help facility professionals work more efficiently.

"The Pillow and Pillow Slot bring a fresh, sophisticated aesthetic to Kenall's traditional healthcare lighting portfolio, while retaining the certified performance synonymous with the brand," said Patricia Rizzo, healthcare product marketing manager at Kenall. "Pillow's sophisticated design is based on customer input from healthcare specifiers and lighting designers, who we are confident will rest easy specifying Kenall's new Pillow for the patient room."

About Kenall

Kenall Manufacturing, a Legrand company, was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates specialized solutions for the healthcare, cleanroom/containment, food processing, transportation, high abuse, and correctional lighting markets. Kenall luminaires are designed and manufactured in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and comply with the Buy American Act.

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving lives by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot connected products with enhanced value in use. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes (ISIN code FR0010307819). Legrand Group

