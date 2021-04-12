Kendra Scott and Active Minds Shine a Light on Mental Health Awareness

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, Kendra Scott and Active Minds - the nation's leading non-profit promoting mental health for young adults - are rolling out a special program of events entitled, 'Kendra Scott Stress Less Week'.

Kendra Scott understands the importance of spreading awareness around mental health, stress and anxiety. Earlier this year, the brand announced a partnership between Active Minds and The Kendra Scott Gems Program to create supportive communities on college campuses across the nation. To continue to change the conversation around mental health, Kendra Scott is hosting a Stress Less Week April 12 - April 16, which will incorporate a range of programming to empower young adults to speak up about mental health struggles.

The programming, hosted by Kendra Scott and Active Minds, aims to provide young adults with the tools and resources to navigate conversations around mental health using three easy steps (Validate, Appreciate, and ReferⓇ, or V-A-R®), as well as other tactics to understand and manage stress.

"Almost every family in America faces a mental health challenge at some point, and my family is no exception," says Founder and Executive Chairwoman, Kendra Scott. "We must remove the stigma and continue to educate ourselves so that we see the signs when someone is struggling and are empowered to offer support. In partnership with Active Minds, I am confident that V-A-R as a tool will help equip students and young adults to have proactive conversations around their mental health. And we can and will save lives by doing so."

Together, Kendra Scott and Active Minds aim to change the culture around mental health on campuses across the nation, making sure every person hears the important message: "It's okay to not be okay."

"It can be difficult to know how to help a friend who may be struggling. You may not know where to start or how to ultimately get them the resources and support that they need. But, you don't need to be an expert to help, you just need to be there. Just showing up to talk to a friend or a coworker can be enough to make a real impact on their life," said Alison Malmon, founder and executive director of Active Minds. "Our partnership with Kendra Scott will help expand access to Active Minds' V-A-R trainings, bringing the simple steps of 'Validate, Appreciate, and Refer' to campuses and communities across the country. Conversations can be life-saving and we applaud Kendra Scott for their efforts in helping to ensure that more people have the tools needed to start one."

For more information on the partnership, please visit kendrascott.com .

About The Kendra Scott Gems Program

The Kendra Scott Gems ambassadors represent the heart and soul of the Kendra Scott brand from different college campuses around the U.S.! Gems live the Kendra Scott core values of Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy and treat all people with kindness and respect. The Gems program has an active role in Mental Health and officially partnered with Active Minds in 2021 with the goal of ending the stigma around mental health and mental illness by educating college students and future leaders.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel and sense of community of its CEO and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 100 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar™ experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy" and since 2010, the company has given back well over $30 million to local, national and international causes.

About Active Minds

Active Minds is the nation's leading nonprofit organization supporting mental health awareness and education for young adults. Active Minds has a presence on over 800 college, university, and high school campuses nationwide, and is powered by a robust Chapter Network, the nationally acclaimed Send Silence Packing® exhibit, and inspiring Active Minds Speakers. The organization is dedicated to ending the silence and changing the conversation about mental health for everyone. To learn more, visit www.activeminds.org .

