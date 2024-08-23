Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Partners with Lainey Wilson on a Capsule Collection

The five-piece collection celebrates Lainey's Newest Album Release, "Whirlwind"

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott announces the launch of the exclusive Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott x Lainey Wilson Whirlwind Collection. Inspired by Lainey Wilson's newest album, Whirlwind, and a reflection of Lainey's life milestones and where she stands today. The Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott x Lainey Wilson Whirlwind Collection intertwines artistic expression with empowering design, inviting individuals to embrace their dreams with every wear.

Wilson's latest romantic anthem, '4x4xu', beautifully captures the tranquility of love found at home. Its lyrics, "Fly me to the stars, fly me to the moon," inspired the curation of the celestial collection. The new collaboration revisits select Kendra Scott styles loved by Lainey, with the addition of some new favorites, and creates a collection that is designed for the next generation of trailblazers. The capsule includes earrings, rings, and necklaces; each is crafted to make a bold statement, empowering women to envision vast possibilities and pioneer new paths, echoing Lainey's own journey in the country music industry. Designed for those whose ambitions are bigger than their hometown, this collection embodies a whirlwind of purpose and creativity.

"We are honored to partner with Lainey on this stunning celestial collection, inspired by lyrics on her latest album, Whirlwind. Lainey has had an extraordinary year, and through it all, she has remained authentically herself, showcasing the talent that has brought her so far. Her fearless, trailblazing spirit truly embodies the essence of our Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott brand. This line is designed for women who dare to dream big and are ready to make their mark on the world," Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Kendra Scott.

"The Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott capsule collection is reminder to stay true to myself. I've come so far as an artist, now celebrating my album release with Whirlwind, and I believe the best is still yet to come," says country icon Lainey Wilson

Kendra Scott and Lainey Wilson are excited to celebrate the launch of Lainey's album, 'Whirlwind,' and the partnership will be available for limited preorder on August 23, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. CT. The Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott x Lainey Wilson collection will be available to purchase beginning at 9 a.m. CT online at KendraScott.com.

About Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott

Inspired by the timeless elegance of golden-hued roses, Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott offers a heartfelt tribute to the charm of the Lone Star State. Born out of love for Kendra's Texas family ranch and the connection, tranquility, and adventure it brings, the newest extension of the Kendra Scott brand effortlessly blends free-spirited jewelry and apparel, capturing the vibrant and joyful style for which the brand is celebrated. Experience Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott at the South Congress Flagship in Austin, TX, or explore the collection online at kendrascott.com/yellow-rose.

About Lainey Wilson

As the reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year, self-professed storyteller Wilson has captured the hearts of country music fans, the excitement of the industry and recognition of her peers while keeping her boots firmly planted on the ground. The prolific, sought-after songwriter has already scored seven No. 1 hits including "Watermelon Moonshine," and 2x PLATINUM Certified "Heart Like A Truck" as well as award-winning collaborations with Cole Swindell, Jelly Roll, and HARDY.

After winning a GRAMMY Award for Best Country Album for her debut Bell Bottom Country, Wilson is set to release her second album, WHIRLWIND on August 23rd. WHIRLWIND is a daringly honest look into the singer's life and journey around the globe, and features songs "Hang Tight Honey" and "4x4xu" the former already top 20 the country charts! Wilson has become a triple threat within entertainment as a singer, songwriter and actress. She made her acting debut in Paramount's hit series Yellowstone, was inducted this year into the Grand Ole Opry by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, and most recently wrote "Out of Oklahoma", her original song for Universal's blockbuster film, Twisters. Please welcome, Lainey Wilson!

