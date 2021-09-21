Kendra Scott Announces $100,000 Grant for The Jed Foundation, New Partnership with Universal Pictures' Dear Evan Hansen

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and high school students are struggling with their mental health now more than ever. To address these challenges, JED has introduced "JED High School" - an initiative specifically focused on helping high schools strengthen their programming related to suicide prevention, mental health, and substance misuse prevention.

The importance of mental health awareness for teens hits home for so many families across the country, particularly in a post-pandemic era, and Kendra Scott's family is no exception. Scott understands the need to spread awareness around mental health, stress and anxiety in young adults. In response, the brand has announced several mental health partnerships throughout 2021, including grants for Active Minds and NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).

"Raising three sons is the greatest responsibility of my life, and as a mother I believe it is so important that my boys know they are never alone," says Kendra Scott, founder and executive chairwoman. "Through our partnership with JED, it is my mission to spread that message to teenagers across the country, and offer mental health resources and protection when they need it most."

To support the fund, Kendra Scott will turn on change roundup in the brand's 110+ retail stores, as well as a 50% giveback on the Sun & Moon charm for the month of September - directly benefiting The Jed Foundation.

"We're thrilled to partner with Kendra Scott to reach more high school students with the mental health support that they need, especially after a tumultuous time," says The Jed Foundation's Chief Development Officer Adee Shepen. "With their support, we'll be able to work with many more high schools to help them strengthen their programs, policies and systems around mental health."

To further support this goal, Kendra Scott also announced a partnership with Universal Pictures' upcoming blockbuster Dear Evan Hansen to provide 400 tickets to viewers across the country, shedding a nationwide light on many of the most challenging mental health battles. The brand will also host "You Will Be Found" murals at its Austin Flagship South Congress, TX and SoHo, NYC locations.

