Kendra Scott Foundation Announces Ongoing Partnership with Global Non-Profit, Make-A-Wish

AUSTIN, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendra Scott, the Austin-based lifestyle brand known for its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion and Philanthropy," today announced the launch of its ongoing partnership with the global nonprofit Make-A-Wish, which helps grant wishes to children with critical illnesses. As two organizations rooted in positivity and supporting youth, the partnership furthers the Kendra Scott Foundation's mission to empower youth, while enabling Make-A-Wish to deliver hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most.

The multi-faceted national partnership will help fund wishes for children with critical illnesses through customer donations at checkout and Kendra Gives Back in store events. From April 1st – May 31st, Kendra Scott customers can round up their change in-store and online to benefit Make-A-Wish, with the Kendra Scott Foundation matching all donations. On April 27th - April 28th, from 3-5pm local time, all Kendra Scott retail stores will host a Kendra Gives Back Wish Weekend, where 20% of all sales in-store will be donated to Make-A-Wish through the Kendra Scott Foundation. Further, as a brand known for its year-round giving, Kendra Scott will be granting several wishes with Make-A-Wish throughout 2024 in conjunction with the partnership.

"We're thrilled to partner with Make-A-Wish to bring hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most," said Founder, Executive Chairwoman, and Chief Creative Officer Kendra Scott. "Empowering youth has been a fundamental part of our philanthropic program since the inception of this company, and I'm so excited to join hands with this incredible organization to make an even bigger impact."

"We are excited to announce Kendra Scott as a new partner and WishMaker during this incredibly important time of year," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "With Kendra Scott's legacy of creativity, innovation, and philanthropy, their willingness to match customers' donations will double the impact and amplify the ripple effect of joy and hope in communities nationwide."

The official partnership follows years of Kendra Scott's regional support for Make-A-Wish, where they've contributed to granting wishes through their Kendra Gives Back program, and enhanced wish kids' experiences within Kendra Scott stores.

In honor of the wish that started it all, Make-A-Wish chapters and affiliates worldwide are inviting their communities to come together as WishMakers to help grant wishes during World Wish Month in April, culminating in World Wish Day on April 29.

For more information on the Kendra Scott Foundation, visit kendrascott.com/philanthropy, or donate directly at https://ken01.kimbia.com/donate.

About Kendra Scott Foundation

Established in 2023, the Kendra Scott Foundation aims to empower women and youth in the areas of health and wellness, education, and entrepreneurship. Having donated more than $65 million to philanthropic organizations since 2010, the Kendra Scott company remains invested in changing the lives of women and youth through programs and strong partnerships with like-minded organizations. The Kendra Scott Foundation Fund is a component fund of the Austin Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, and has exclusive legal control over the assets contributed to funds of the Foundation. To learn more about The Kendra Scott Foundation's work and how it transforms lives, please visit kendrascott.com/philanthropy.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott LLC was founded in 2002 by Kendra Scott, who serves as Founder, Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer of her namesake lifestyle brand. Known for its design and material innovation, use of color, and signature shapes, Kendra Scott offers Fashion, Demi-Fine and Fine Jewelry, watches, engagement rings, fragrances, home accessories, and a men's collection, Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott. The company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy," and has donated over $65M to philanthropic organizations since 2010. Kendra Scott's customer-centric omni-channel approach includes a network of 130+ namesake experiential stores and pop-up locations, wholesale partners, including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Dillard's, and 850+ specialty boutiques. With over 2,600 employees, the Austin-based company was honored as one of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022 and 2023. Learn more at KendraScott.com.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

SOURCE Kendra Scott