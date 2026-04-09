Appointment Highlights Brand's Commitment to Build the House of Kendra Scott

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendra Scott Design, Inc. ("Kendra Scott") , today announced the appointment of Mike McMullen as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 27. McMullen brings a proven track record of building and scaling consumer businesses, with deep expertise in driving disciplined growth across both domestic and international markets. As Kendra Scott continues to execute against its long-range strategic plan, he will play a critical role in building the financial and operational foundation needed to support the company's next phase of expansion.

Kendra Scott Announces Mike McMullen as Chief Financial Officer

"Mike understands how to scale a business driven by a customer-first mission and has experience in driving meaningful transformations," said Chief Executive Officer Chris Blakeslee. "With leadership experience shaping and growing household brands, he brings the financial acumen and business-building mindset we need as we expand into new categories and pursue global growth. We're excited for the leadership he will bring as we continue building the House of Kendra Scott."

McMullen is a proven financial leader with more than 20 years in branded consumer products at YETI Holdings and Dell Technologies. At YETI, he helped scale the business through a period of tremendous growth, which included a successful IPO and significant increases in YETI's international and direct-to-consumer operations. His leadership will guide Kendra Scott into its next phase, strengthening its influence as a contemporary leader.

"Kendra has built a world where community is at the heart of everything, anchored by the brand pillars of Family, Fashion and Philanthropy," said Chief Financial Officer Mike McMullen. "I am thrilled to join the team and help build value across the enterprise, ushering in the company's next chapter of growth, influence and impact."

Kendra Scott continues to build its success on authenticity, strengthening its position as a leading contemporary lifestyle brand while expanding into new categories including eyewear and footwear. Early momentum across the portfolio, from the strong debut of Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott to the continued growth of the core Kendra Scott business, combined with plans for 20 new store openings in 2026, underscores the company's ability not only to lead today but to shape its next phase of growth. This evolution is further highlighted by the brand's entry into hospitality with Beau's Bar at Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Nashville. The company remains focused on driving industry innovation.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott LLC was founded in 2002 by Kendra Scott, who serves as Founder, Executive Chairwoman and Chief Visionary Officer of her namesake lifestyle brand. Renowned for design innovation, distinctive color palettes, and iconic shapes. The brand is the destination for joyful expression of attainable luxury. Kendra Scott offers Fashion, Demi-Fine and Fine Jewelry, watches, engagement rings, eyewear, fragrance, home accessories, a men's collection, and a western-inspired line, Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott. The company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy," and has donated over $70M in monetary and in-kind donations since 2010. Kendra Scott's customer-centric omni-channel approach includes a network of 165+ namesake experiential stores and pop-up locations, wholesale partners, including Nordstrom, Dillard's, and 1,000+ specialty boutiques. With over 3,200 employees, the Austin-based company was honored as one of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Learn more at KendraScott.com.

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SOURCE Kendra Scott