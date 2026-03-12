The contemporary lifestyle brand expands into Nashville, debuting its first cocktail bar within an immersive retail destination

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott celebrates the grand opening of its Nashville flagship, marking a milestone as the brand establishes its first home beyond Texas. The new flagship introduces Beau's Bar, the brand's first cocktail bar, and debut into hospitality. Designed as a true lifestyle destination, the space celebrates the freedom of the American West through fashion that inspires people to express every dimension of who they are.

Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Opens First Flagship Beyond Texas

With Nashville as its next chapter, Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott continues to evolve as a contemporary fashion brand shaped by Western codes, craftsmanship, and individuality. Inspired by life at the founder's Yellow Rose Ranch and reimagined through a modern design perspective, the brand creates collections that move effortlessly between city and the vast open land, blending heritage inspiration with fashion-forward expression.

Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Nashville is an immersive expression of music, craftsmanship, and modern Western luxury. The interiors blend refined sophistication with heritage influence, creating a warm, residentially inspired environment rooted in authenticity. Music is seamlessly woven into the design—vintage banjos and piano keys frame velvet-lined fitting rooms, while custom guitar cases pay tribute to iconic artists. Personal heirlooms, including Kendra's father's cowboy hat and family photographs, add intimacy and a sense of legacy.

A thoughtfully curated collection of jewelry, boots, hats, apparel, and lifestyle pieces unfold as a tactile journey through rich materials—reclaimed wood beams, brick tile, burnished leather, layered textiles, and antique furnishings. Inspired by Kendra's Yellow Rose Ranch and sourced by the Founder herself, each detail reflects the brand's balance of wearability and refinement. From the bespoke Hat Customization Atelier to the brand's signature Color Bar, every experience is rooted in craftsmanship and creativity, transforming shopping into something deeply personal, honoring both heritage and individuality.

Beau's Bar marks the first-ever luxury hospitality concept from Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott, seamlessly bridging immersive hospitality with experiential retail in a way that redefines how guests engage with the brand. Grounded in a legacy of gathering and gracious hosting that has defined Kendra Scott since its inception, Beau's Bar evolves that spirit into a refined destination. Long before experiential retail became industry standard, Kendra Scott fostered connection through in-store moments like Sips & Sweets, personalization experiences, and Kendra Gives Back philanthropic events that brought communities together in meaningful ways. Beau's Bar elevates that foundation into an intentional hospitality environment — where Western heritage is not only worn but lived.

Named for Kendra's beloved horse, Beau, the space honors Texas tradition with a sophisticated nod to Music City. Antique mirrors, weathered saddles, and heirloom horseshoes are layered against rich textures and warm finishes, inviting guests to gather, connect, and linger in an atmosphere that feels both storied and effortlessly elevated.

The beverage program offers a curated expression of Texas and Nashville, featuring elevated classics and modern indulgences — from the Smoked Saddle, a refined smoked Old Fashioned, to the bright Desert Willow gin cocktail and the indulgent Caviar Martini. Bridging both cities is the 04 Margarita, named for Austin's 78704 and Nashville's 37204, a tribute to the neighborhoods shaping the brand's roots and next chapter. At Beau's Bar, hospitality becomes the ultimate accessory — an immersive, elevated experience uniting Western authenticity, luxury craft, and the art of gathering.

"Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott was inspired by my life at Yellow Rose Ranch and the way Western heritage shows up in how we live and dress today," said Kendra Scott, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer. "For me, western style has always been about independence, confidence and individuality. With Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott, we're interpreting those elements through a modern fashion lens, creative pieces that move effortlessly in all stages and moments in life. Nashville felt like the perfect place for our first flagship beyond Texas."

The Nashville flagship signals the brand's continued expansion beyond Texas and its ambition to redefine Western-inspired style for a new generation. Through fashion, immersive retail, and hospitality experiences like Beau's Bar, Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott invites guests into a world where heritage and modern style meet, creating a destination where community, individuality, and personal expression take center stage.

About Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott

Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott is a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Texas, drawing inspiration from the timeless elegance of golden roses. Born out of love for Kendra's Texas family ranch and the connection, tranquility, and adventure it brings, the newest extension of the Kendra Scott brand effortlessly blends vintage-inspired jewelry and accessories. Experience Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott at the South Congress Flagship in Austin, TX, Dallas, TX, Houston, TX and Nashville, TN or explore the collection online at kendrascott.com/yellow-rose.

