Adrienne Gernand Steps into the Newly Created Role Leading Global Strategy and Category Expansion, Underscoring the Brand's Commitment to Building the House of Kendra Scott

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendra Scott, LLC ("Kendra Scott") , today announced the appointment of Adrienne Gernand as Chief Business Officer, effective on April 27. Gernand combines agility and enterprise-scale execution, with an expertise in driving transformative growth across global markets. In the newly created role, Gernand will play a pivotal part in strengthening the organization's strategic category expansion, enabling scalability and advancing the brand's vision of building the House of Kendra Scott.

Kendra Scott Appoints First Chief Business Officer

"Adrienne has a proven track record for identifying high potential growth opportunities. Her appointment lays the foundation for advancing the brand onto the global stage and into new product categories," said Chief Executive Officer Chris Blakeslee. "Her ability to navigate complex retail environments, spanning emerging companies to large, established organizations, makes her uniquely qualified to accelerate our expansion strategy."

Gernand is a global leader known for turning opportunity into scalable evolution. She has led retail, wholesale, licensing and real estate initiatives across both emerging and established brands from Gap Inc. including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta to The Children's Place, consistently aligning high impact partnerships with shifting consumer behavior. At Gap Inc., she oversaw the company's international portfolio across 40+ countries, while leading growth through wholesale expansion and licensing. Her expertise spans launching new market entry models, structuring complex strategic partnerships, and optimizing real estate portfolios to unlock long term brand value and operational scale. She has a proven track record of driving transformation across multi-market ecosystems, delivering sustainable growth and enduring brand equity.

"I am thrilled to join Kendra Scott at such an exciting time," said Chief Business Officer Adrienne Gernand. "I look forward to building on the company's strong customer-first foundation and shaping a future-ready strategic partnership portfolio that supports Kendra and Chris' vision for globalization."

Following Mike McMullen's appointment as Chief Financial Officer, the brand's new hires will help drive its next chapter with the intention of becoming the most joyful and beloved expression of attainable luxury. Kendra Scott continues to build its success on authenticity, strengthening its position as a leading contemporary lifestyle brand while expanding into new categories including eyewear and footwear. Early momentum across the portfolio includes the strong debut of Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott to the continued growth of the core Kendra Scott business. From Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott's expansive lifestyle offering to its debut into hospitality, the brand's evolution underscores strong consumer demand for more immersive, experience-led lifestyle engagement. The company remains focused on driving industry innovation.

"We are investing in world-class leadership and strengthening our global retail capabilities as we evolve into an attainable luxury house." said Chief Executive Officer Chris Blakeslee.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott, LLC was founded in 2002 by Kendra Scott, who serves as Founder, Executive Chairwoman and Chief Visionary Officer of her namesake lifestyle brand. Renowned for design innovation, distinctive color palettes, and iconic shapes. The brand is the destination for joyful expression of attainable luxury. Kendra Scott offers Fashion, Demi-Fine and Fine Jewelry, watches, engagement rings, eyewear, fragrance, home accessories, a men's collection, and a western-inspired line, Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott. The company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy," and has donated over $70M in monetary and in-kind donations since 2010. Kendra Scott's customer-centric omni-channel approach includes a network of 165+ namesake experiential stores and pop-up locations, wholesale partners, including Nordstrom, Dillard's, and 1,000+ specialty boutiques. With over 3,200 employees, the Austin-based company was honored as one of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Learn more at KendraScott.com.

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SOURCE Kendra Scott