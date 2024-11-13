The collection celebrates Dolly's iconic 1974 song, "Love Is Like a Butterfly"

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendra Scott announces the launch of a limited-edition collection designed in partnership with international star and fellow philanthropist Dolly Parton. This marks the beginning of a multi-year collaboration that brings together Dolly's larger-than-life style with Kendra Scott's signature gemstones and silhouettes. Inspired by Kendra's admiration of Dolly Parton and her iconic 1974 song, Love Is Like a Butterfly, each piece in this limited-edition collection embodies Dolly's spirit as a beacon of creativity and giving back.

Kendra Scott Collaborates with Dolly Parton on New Jewelry Collection

The collection features the Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott 1974 Necklace, with exactly 1,974 statement Butterfly necklaces created; inspired by Kendra's personal connection to Dolly's iconic 1974 song, Love Is Like a Butterfly, which shares a birth year with Kendra. Featuring ten unique designs adorned with signature Kendra Scott silhouettes and iconic gemstones, this collection captures the themes of love, joy, and self-expression at the heart of Dolly's legacy.

The collaboration celebrates a lifetime of inspiration, honoring Kendra's personal icon while marking the 50th anniversary of Dolly's beloved Love is Like a Butterfly album. Crafted to evoke nostalgia and ignite self-expression, the Dolly Parton x Kendra Scott collection invites you to embrace your inner Dolly. It's a tribute to the transformative power of creativity and community, reflecting the journeys of two visionary women who share a passion for connection and authenticity. For Kendra Scott, Dolly Parton is the blueprint—a true role model in life, work, giving back, and an endless creative butterfly.

"It's hard to put into words what Dolly Parton means to me. She's the ultimate role model: a prime example of staying true to yourself, believing in the power of art and creativity, and giving back along the way. I've admired and looked up to Dolly my whole life, and working with her has truly been a full circle, pinch-me moment. I've looked to her—as so many of us can and do—for inspiration, humor, and kindness. This collection captures that beautifully and I'm so proud for fans to explore a jewelry collection that can live up to the absolutely singular Dolly Parton," said Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Kendra Scott.

"Before I ever met Kendra, I was aware of her reputation as a self-made woman, her kind heart and of course, her wonderful jewelry line. I was honored to learn she was a fan of mine and even more honored when she asked me if I wanted to partner on a jewelry collection based on my song 'Love Is Like A Butterfly'. Naturally, I said yes. The more I get to know Kendra, the more I love her. She's the real deal, beautiful inside and out. I hope you enjoy our collection as much as we've enjoyed each other while putting it together for you." said Dolly Parton.

Kendra Scott and Dolly Parton are thrilled to announce the launch of their exclusive collection, available for a limited time starting November 13 at 9 AM CT. This collection, which was facilitated by Dolly's licensing agency, IMG marks the beginning of a multi-year partnership, with the collection available online at KendraScott.com. To celebrate, there will be exciting launch events and elevated shopping experiences at select stores, offering fans a chance to immerse themselves in this unique collaboration.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott LLC was founded in 2002 by Kendra Scott, who serves as Founder, Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer of her namesake lifestyle brand. Known for its design and material innovation, use of color, and signature shapes, Kendra Scott offers Fashion, Demi-Fine and Fine Jewelry, watches, engagement rings, fragrances, home accessories, and a men's collection, Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott. The company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy," and has donated over $65M to philanthropic organizations since 2010. Kendra Scott's customer-centric omni-channel approach includes a network of 130+ namesake experiential stores and pop-up locations, wholesale partners, including Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Dillard's, and 850+ specialty boutiques. With over 2,600 employees, the Austin-based company was honored as one of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Learn more at KendraScott.com.

About Dolly Parton :

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered multi-hyphenate of all time and was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her current album Rockstar made history by scoring the biggest album debut sales week of her seven-decade career and earning her six #1s on the Billboard charts - Top Rock Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Country Albums, Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, and Independent Albums. The landmark album also claimed the #3 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, her highest position ever. Achieving 27 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Parton is the first artist to have topped Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Rock Digital Songs, Country Airplay, and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 49 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 120 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years. On October 17, 2023, she released her second New York Times Best Seller coffee table book in a trilogy called Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones. The first of the series was bestselling coffee table book Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.

In 2014, the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. She has amassed 11 Grammy Awards and 52 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

Parton has the largest fan base of all measured music artists in the YouGov database at #1 with 198 million. She has the #1 Q Score of all performers, solo and group. She is one of only 25 celebrities in the E-poll database to have an E-score of 100 and has maintained that perfect rating for 8 years. She recently won Best Brand Award, Celebrity, Influencer and Fashion at the 2023 Licensing International Excellence Awards.

To date, Parton has donated over 255 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson which sat at # 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers List for five weeks, a record for this decade. She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached #1 on three charts simultaneously – Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums. From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

About IMG

IMG is a global sports, events and representation company. It is a leader in rights management, multi-channel content production and distribution, consultancy and fan engagement; owns, produces and commercially represents hundreds of live events and experiences; and manages licensing programs for the world's best-known brands and trademarks. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

