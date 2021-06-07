Kendra Scott Enters New Category with Launch of First Men's Collection

For years, Kendra Scott has created success by listening to its customers. The brand found that many women were asking for gifts for the men in their lives, and simultaneously, male customers were looking for an effortlessly trend-forward way to express their style. As a result, the brand created the Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott Collection, which carries over its signature use of natural stones and elevated details into a striking suite of men's jewelry and gender-neutral designs.

True to Kendra Scott's Family pillar, the new designs were created alongside Kendra's own teenage sons and named after the most influential male figures in her life. The brand also chose to highlight the men of Kendra Scott within the collection's campaign imagery, using team members from across the organization to introduce this exciting new category (including the brand's very own CEO, Tom Nolan).

"My boys have grown up with this business. Back in the day, they would come to the office and go 'treasure hunting' for beads stuck in the cracks of our wood floors. To now design a collection with them is truly a full-circle moment for me. I've been a jewelry designer as long as I've been a mom – that's why I'm thrilled to introduce Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott, designed in collaboration with my sons to be fun fashion that anyone can wear." - Kendra Scott, founder, designer and executive chairwoman of the brand.

Known for its beautiful jewelry that connects customers with the causes and people that they care about most, Kendra Scott's newest line, Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott, is a welcome addition to the brand. To continue Kendra Scott's mission of supporting children and families within their communities, 50% of all proceeds from the Cade Suite of the collection on June 7 will support the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital (PMCH) Art Therapy Program. As the program continues, 20% of proceeds from the Cade Bracelet in Blue Lapis will continue to support PMCH, while the rest of the suite will support Kendra Scott's evergreen giveback efforts for youth organizations and charities.

"We put the customer at the center of everything that we do and saw an authentic opportunity for us to build another arm of the Kendra Scott business to provide a family-inspired men's collection for our customers. As a business, we have grown and evolved over the years, listening to our customers to provide quality products that fit their unique styles and needs. We are proud to introduce Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott, a collection rooted in our core values of Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy." - Tom Nolan, CEO of Kendra Scott

On June 9th, Kendra Scott and CEO Tom Nolan will be celebrating the brand's milestone with an exclusive event hosted at the new Austin FC Stadium in their intimate Q2 Field Club. Guests will get a first look at the collection, enjoy food, beverages and a live music performance by Zach Person.

The collection is crafted of Sterling Silver in a mix of genuine stones, leather cord, paracord, and vinyl beads with price points starting at $68 up to $198. Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott is available beginning today in Kendra Scott stores and online at KendraScott.com/Scott-Bros .

Shoppers are encouraged to follow the new men's collection at @ScottBros.byKendraScott on Instagram.

The full lookbook can be found HERE , and high-res images can be downloaded HERE .

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel and sense of community of its founder and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 100 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar™ experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy" and since 2010, the company has given back well over $40 million to local, national and international causes.

