Kendra Scott Introduces Lab Grown Diamond Collection

Company expands product assortment with newest collection, offering fine jewelry styles specifically designed for everyday

AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendra Scott, the celebrated lifestyle brand known for its design, material innovation, and founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy," today announced the debut of its Lab Grown Diamond Collection. Thoughtfully designed in Austin, Texas, and inspired by the brand's ambition to deliver accessible styles, the new collection marks Kendra Scott's latest endeavor expanding its offering to include fine diamond styles at a more attainable price point.

"We're excited to introduce our Lab Grown Collection, a natural category addition as we continue to progress as a lifestyle brand and offer our customers another dynamic reason to shop with us," said Founder, Executive Chairwoman, and Chief Creative Officer Kendra Scott. "We pride ourselves on putting the customer first and we heard over the years that our customers wanted to shop with us for fine jewelry because they loved the company, they loved that we give back, and they wanted their jewelry collections to grow alongside our product assortment. Fine jewelry is as much a staple for your everyday as it is for life milestones and we wanted to offer our customer who may be more accustomed to shopping with us at a lower price point an opportunity to expand their Kendra Scott collection."

The collection's diamonds are created in a laboratory setting, creating greater control over the stone's clarity, cut, and production process, in addition to producing cost savings for customers. Kendra Scott proudly utilizes lab grown diamonds that are always at or above H color and VS clarity, with all stones .5 carats or higher having certification from the International Gemological Institute (IGI), ensuring superior stones designed to be worn for a lifetime.

"With lab grown diamond fine jewelry, our customers have the option to invest in forever pieces at more accessible price points. We're a jewelry company with an in-house design studio. We can ensure that every style in the Lab Grown Collection offers the same material craftsmanship, expertise and insight that is synonymous with the Kendra Scott brand," said Scott.

The inaugural collection features 19 styles across three suites with prices ranging from $500 - $2,950 and is now available on KendraScott.com and in 50 select Kendra Scott stores.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott LLC was founded in 2002 by Kendra Scott, who serves as Founder, Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer of her namesake lifestyle brand. Known for its design and material innovation, use of color, and signature shapes, Kendra Scott offers Fashion, Demi-Fine and Fine Jewelry, watches, engagement rings, fragrances, home accessories, and a men's collection, Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott. The company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy," and has donated over $65M to philanthropic organizations since 2010. Kendra Scott's customer-centric omni-channel approach includes a network of 130+ namesake experiential stores and pop-up locations, wholesale partners, including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Dillard's, and 850+ specialty boutiques. With over 2,600 employees, the Austin-based company was honored as one of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022 and 2023. Learn more at KendraScott.com .

