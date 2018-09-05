Kendra Scott Launches First-Ever Store In New York City

Located on the corner of Spring St. and Greene St., the SoHo store was designed with New York City in mind, including custom features and Terrazzo floors, Venetian plaster and New York-inspired art curated to evoke the spirit of the city. The first Kendra Scott store to feature two floors, the SoHo location is a physical embodiment of the brand – warm, inviting and fashionable. The store will offer the full collection of Kendra Scott jewelry, including fine jewelry, customizable Color Bar™, home, candles and nail lacquer.

"I've always wanted to open a store in New York City and after 16 years of growing this company, now is the right time to bring a bit of Austin to the Big Apple," said Founder, Designer and Philanthropist Kendra Scott. "We've seen great enthusiasm from our NYC-based customers for this move and are excited to bring our bold pieces and one-of-a-kind store experiences to a location that is known for being at the center of the fashion and lifestyle industry."

Extending the brand's commitment to philanthropy, which is a core philosophy for Kendra Scott, the SoHo store will host Kendra Gives Back events to connect with the local community and support causes that matter to them, which are just a few of the more than 10,000 events held nationwide every year.

To celebrate the arrival of Kendra Scott to New York City, the brand is hosting various activities within the store and around the trendy SoHo neighborhood to #PaintNYYellow and get New Yorkers in the Kendra Scott spirit. The variety of events for the local community include everything from an in-store Summer Friday Breakfast featuring breakfast tacos and a nail art collaboration with SoHo-based nail brand Paintbox to a "Keep Austin Weird" themed day in honor of the brand's roots and much more.

Loved by celebrities including Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Elisabeth Moss, Jessica Alba and Demi Lovato, Kendra Scott's collections are synonymous with custom created stone shapes, unique silhouettes and distinct metallic treatments.

For more information on Kendra Scott, visit www.kendrascott.com, and for up-to-date information and events, follow @kendrascott on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT KENDRA SCOTT:



Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel, and sense of community of its CEO and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has 80 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar™ experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy," and, since 2002, when Kendra Scott was founded, the company has given back well over $25 million to local, national and international causes.

SOURCE Kendra Scott

Related Links

https://www.kendrascott.com

