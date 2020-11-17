Kendra Scott Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute Hosts First Annual Women's Summit at The University of Texas at Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Kendra Scott Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (WEL Institute) and The University of Texas at Austin hosted their first annual Women's Summit. This powerful virtual event follows last year's announcement of the Kendra Scott Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute, which established a new female leadership program at the University. The Women's Summit, hosted by the WEL Institute and attended by hundreds of students, was sponsored by Kendra Scott and Dell Technologies.

"Our first Women's Summit put the national spotlight on Austin and some of the country's greatest female trailblazers," said Kendra Scott. "Our mission at the Women's Entrepreneur Leadership Institute is to empower even more women to change the world."

As UT Austin President Jay Hartzell said in the WEL Institute's Summer 2020 Impact Report, "Entrepreneurship — and the entrepreneurial spirit — are key components of our local, state and global economies. Through its creative approaches to classroom instruction, experiential learning opportunities, community programming and connections to alumni and the business community, the WEL Institute is transforming our university and creating unprecedented opportunities for young Longhorns in business and beyond. Because of Kendra's vision, there is no limit to what the Institute, and our students, can do."

The Women's Summit included a full day of programming with the preview of the Kendra Scott Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Student Lounge, workshops, a virtual dinner with cookie deliveries from Tiff's Treats, and panel discussions with some of today's most successful and powerful women in their industries, including Kendra Scott, Maria Menounos, Nastia Liukin, Sheinelle Jones (TODAY), Abigail Cook Stone (Otherland Candles), Tiffany Masterson (Drunk Elephant), Tiffany Chen (Tiff's Treats) and Liz Matthews (Dell Technologies), amongst others.

The Women's Summit follows the September announcement of Kendra's addition to UT Austin's illustrious roster of professors, where she co-teaches a Women in Entrepreneurship course in a new faculty appointment as a Professor of Practice in the College of Fine Arts.

For more information about the Kendra Scott Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute and to watch the Women's Summit in full, please visit https://ksinstitute.utexas.edu/ .

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel and sense of community of its CEO and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 100 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar™ experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy" and since 2010, the company has given back well over $30 million to local, national and international causes.

The Kendra Scott WEL Institute is an investment in the future of female leadership, creating opportunity and education for women who may not fall in the traditional mold of an "entrepreneur", by providing them with programming, mentorship, and access to opportunities that will empower them to become the world's next industry leaders. As a female founder herself, Kendra Scott has a passion for empowering the next generation of women leaders to rise to the challenge, while initiating important conversations for all students around a broader sense of diversity and inclusion in business.

About the Kendra Scott WEL Institute

The mission of the Kendra Scott Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (WEL Institute) at The University of Texas at Austin is to strengthen the next generation of courageous, creative female leaders who will change the world — in business and beyond. Through an environment of community, diversity, inclusivity and empowerment, the program aims to redefine leadership and entrepreneurship by growing the number of women-owned and women-led businesses.

About the University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas at Austin, founded in 1883, ranks among the 40 best universities in the world. It supports some 51,000 diverse students with top national programs across 18 colleges and schools and significant financial aid. In 2016, UT became the first major university in 50 years to build a new medical school when the Dell Medical School welcomed its first class. UT attracts more than $650 million annually for research. The university's holdings include more than 170 million objects including rare manuscripts and works of art. And Texas Longhorn student-athletes have won more than 50 national championships.

For Press Inquiries, please contact:

Small Girls PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Kendra Scott