KENJI HALL NAMED GENERAL MANAGER FOR YAAMAVA' RESORT & CASINO

News provided by

Yaamava' Resort & Casino

26 Jun, 2023, 12:30 ET

Hall will lead flagship property operations for San Manuel Entertainment Authority

HIGHLAND, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Manuel Entertainment Authority today named Kenji Hall the new General Manager at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel, succeeding Peter Arceo, who was selected as Chief Gaming Officer for the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (the Tribe) in May.  

Hall will lead the strategic execution and performance of daily gaming and hospitality operations and continue in his successful role as an inspiring leader of workplace culture at the award-winning resort and casino.

Continue Reading
Kenji Hall, General Manager for Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Kenji Hall, General Manager for Yaamava' Resort & Casino

"Kenji's expertise in hotel, food and beverage, marketing and gaming operations make him ideally qualified for leading the next generation of service excellence at Yaamava'. He and his team will continue to drive our competitive positioning of Yaamava' as the top casino resort destination in California," said Peter Arceo, Chief Gaming Officer for the Tribe.

"I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to continue the Yaamava' legacy as a best-in-class resort and casino. It is an honor to serve the Tribe in this capacity. The Tribe's mission, vision and values and our commitment to team members are the key elements in growing our market and delivering exceptional experiences for our valued guests," said Hall.

Hall joined San Manuel Casino in 2017 as Chief Operating Officer-Hospitality, where he led the complete renovation of the Tribe's Bear Springs Hotel in San Bernardino, California. Hall also brought revenue growth to San Manuel Casino with the opening of new and phenomenally successful food and beverage outlets. Later, Hall was named Chief Operating Officer-Casino, where he was responsible for leading the expansion of gaming operations and played an instrumental role in the rebranding and opening of Yaamava'.

Prior to San Manuel, Hall held management and executive leadership positions in Nevada, Louisiana, Indiana, and North Carolina with companies including Hilton Hotels, Boyd Gaming, and MGM Resorts International during his 30+ years in the gaming and hospitality industry.

Under Hall's leadership, Yaamava' has become the largest casino in the west with over 7,200 slots, 165 tables and five high-limit rooms. Yaamava' also recently earned Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating for the Serrano Spa as well as Four-Star ratings for the resort and The Pines Modern Steakhouse. Hall is also responsible for inspiring a "team first" workplace culture that values excellence, resulting in Yaamava' receiving the Great Place to Work® certification two years in a row.

Hall holds a Bachelor of Science in Hotel Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star and Five-Star-rated and AAA Diamond-rated entertainment destination in the Inland Empire (IE), featuring a 17-floor hotel with spacious suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star-rated spa and salon, and a state-of-the-art theater. Located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Highland, California, the casino has more than 7,200 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including the IE's premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

For more information, visit www.yaamava.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is located at 777 San Manuel Blvd, Highland, Calif. 92346. Telephone 800-359-2464.

SOURCE Yaamava' Resort & Casino

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.